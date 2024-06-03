‘Digital Live Services’ Revolutionizing Education with Comprehensive Software Solution – Mannat

- Advertisement -

Digital Live Services is committed to enhancing the well-being of children, youth, and families through transformative community-focused initiatives. In an exclusive conversation with NCN Magazine, Mr. Virender Singh, CEO, Digital Live Services delved into the transformative impact of their comprehensive educational hardware and software solutions.

Could you provide a brief overview of your company and Mannat software?

We manufacture top-quality educational hardware for many Indian brands, proudly serving the needs of students and educators across India. Running hardware requires software for proper functionality. Previously, people relied on imported Chinese software that lacked integration with educational content. Our software is the first to integrate NCERT books and educational materials. We’ve received excellent feedback, with over 3,000 pre-bookings and partnerships with more than 20 brands. With the upcoming Android version release in August, we anticipate a win-win situation for all Indian brands, enhancing the educational experience for students and educators nationwide.

How Mannat is a game-changer to Indian education system?

Lack of integration created significant challenges to teachers, as there was no seamless combination of whiteboard and educational content. Recognizing this gap, we developed a solution that integrates NCERT books and educational materials directly into the whiteboard software. Our software addresses this issue by offering a unified platform where teachers can use whiteboard tools alongside integrated educational content. It includes comprehensive tools for chemistry, physics, mathematics, and geometry, along with over 5,000 3D images and a complete solar system model. Additionally, we’ve incorporated advanced features like Google search, Wikipedia, a dictionary, and the latest integration with ChatGPT. We named our software ‘Mannat,’ meaning ‘wish,’ to reflect our commitment to fulfilling the educational needs. With over 3,000 pre-bookings and partnerships with more than 20 brands, we’ve received excellent feedback. The upcoming Android version release in August promises a win-win situation for all Indian brands, further enhancing the educational experience nationwide.

What changes have you seen in the market?

In 2018, we worked on a Delhi government project that brought me back into a classroom for the first time in nearly 30 years. I saw immense potential for transforming education.

Distance learning connects students from smaller towns and cities and they can attend lectures, ask questions, and receive guidance directly from the renowned teachers. To support the digital revolution in education, robust hardware and advanced software are essential. Our solution integrates educational content with interactive whiteboard software, providing teachers with the tools they need to make distance learning effective and accessible.

How do you educate your partners?

Our partners are frontline soldiers, tackling market competition and existing solutions head-on. We provide extensive training and regular updates to keep them informed about new developments. For instance, we are about to launch the EDLA (Enterprise Device License Agreement) with Google. This means all devices will come pre-installed with Google applications, enhancing functionality and ease of use. Our software, currently available on Windows, will soon be available on Android as well. The cost-saving offered by our solutions will be another major benefit for educators and institutions alike.

What are your future plans?

We aim to enhance school labs with high-quality PCs and all-in-one systems and create top-notch studios and classroom setups for recording lectures. Additionally, we envision a digital library on the cloud, providing students with easy access to lectures and teaching materials. Whether it’s live services, cutting-edge hardware, or advanced software, we provide a comprehensive solution.

Do you have any B2G business plans?

With half of our business coming from government projects, our partners are deeply involved in initiatives like GeM. Notably, we’ve completed substantial installations across states, including 18,000 classrooms in UP and Telangana, 6,500 in Maharashtra, 3,000 in Odisha, and 1,500 in Shimla. This year, we anticipate selling around two lakh OPS, with at least 25% opting for manual software, totalling 50,000 keys. Our goal is to establish our software as the primary solution for education technology nationwide.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digital Live Services

