‘Digital Live Services’ Launches Made in India Writing Board Software – Mannat

‘Digital Live Services’ launches Mannat, a Made in India and Made for India writing board software in Mumbai specially designed for the Indian schools and students of Class K to Class 12. ‘Digital Live Services’ manufactures education-related hardware and now going a step ahead they launched Mannat software launched in Ramada Hotel, Mumbai. It has been launched by the company’s brand ambassador, Mr. Abhay Deol, a famous Bollywood filmstar. The company updates their content every month.

Mr. Virender Singh, CEO, ‘Digital Live Services

Mr. Virender Singh, CEO, ‘Digital Live Services’ comments, “We have been manufacturing education-related hardware tailormade for the Indian school systems. Earlier, I interacted with many teachers, schools, students over a period of several years. I observed that there was little compatibility between the software they were using and their actual needs. Then I thought that in India we should develop software that suits the needs of the Indian conditions. Then I thought of creating Mannat. Our Mannat is specially made for the Indian students and syllabus. So far schools and students have been using Chinese-made software which are not compatible with the India syllabus and style of teaching and learning and it limits the ability of Indian students. This software has many different tools like maths, physics and chemistry formulas; dictionary; different applications like Google Earth, 3D Solar System; and many more. To put it simply, Mannat is student-friendly many-in-one software. We are getting very good response from the schools. Even before the launch, we received 3000 orders from different schools in the country. We are expecting much more in the near future.”

Multiple classrooms can be connected over cloud and you can access anywhere. Mannat contains educational content based on NCERT from Class K to 12. It’s a bundle of:

E-Books (in most Indian all languages);

Over 5000 images; over 3000 3D images;

More than 5000 videos;

Nearly 1000 pdf files.

Multiple file format support

Gives, control over multiple classrooms from one PC.

Mannat also helps you to efficiently manage screen lock, file storage, data handling, and system freezing for optimal performance. In a nutshell, this is easy-to-use, teacher-friendly and student-friendly all-in-one software.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digital Live Services

