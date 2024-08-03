Digital Live Services Effectively Counters Newline’s Allegations and Market Rumors

- Advertisement -

Digital Live Services, a flagship initiative under the Make in India campaign, has flourished over the past 30 years. The company has created over 1,000 jobs and provided affordable digital education hardware nationwide. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they supported over 500 classrooms, gaining significant public support. This success has driven their turnover from 25 crores to a projected 500 crores this year. With innovative products and services for the education sector, they have outpaced Chinese competitors and partnered with over 50 brands, significantly contributing to India’s digital education movement.

Addressing Baseless Allegations

Recently, a YouTube channel made derogatory comments about Digital Live Services, advocating for Chinese products. This attack undermines Indian efforts and achievements. To address these rumors and clarify the facts, Mr. Virender Singh, CEO of Digital Live Services, provided exclusive statements.

“We have no issues with China and even have friends there, but if you are earning money in India, you should invest here. Digital Live Services has reinvested its profits in India for the past three years, while many Chinese companies like Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi have manipulated their balance sheets to hide their profits, as reported in the newspapers.”

Challenging False Claims

A Chinese manufacturer, HiteVision, operating under the brand Newline, claimed that companies supporting Make in India are selling cheap refurbished products. Mr. Singh challenged this statement: “If HiteVision or any other party can prove within ten days that we have sold refurbished panels, they may ask for public forgiveness. Failing that, I will present a claim of Rs. 5 crore against their directors.”

Proof of Credibility

Mr. Singh further added, “If we sold refurbished products, why would Newline’s director message us seeking OPS supply?

Mr. Karthik, a Newline director

This chat from Mr. Karthik, a Newline director, proves our credibility. He approached us for supplies he couldn’t source elsewhere. This speaks to Newline’s inability to compete with our Indian-made products. I challenge Newline and anyone else to visit us and see our SMT line, designs, and Intel-verified accounts.

Defending Indian Innovation

Hayat Khan’s accusations of us selling refurbished products are baseless. Digital Live Services is an OEM and ODM company serving over 50 brands in India. His derogatory remarks about our products are an attack on Indian innovation and entrepreneurship. India is moving towards healthy competition, and false allegations will not be tolerated.

Mr. Hayat Khan

Mr. Hayat Khan also accused our company of financial fraud, but the data tells a different story. I downloaded HiteVision’s financial records from the Ministry of Commerce, which clearly show discrepancies. Their revenues over three years are Rs. 55 crores, 53 crores, and 51 crores, while Digital Live Services achieved a turnover of Rs. 310 crores last year alone. Their paid capital remains at Rs. 3 crores, yet they report a loss of Rs. 29.63 crores. This suggests significant financial manipulation to avoid taxes, similar to practices by other Chinese companies.

Transparency and Commitment HiteVision’s balance sheet reveals 99% of shares are held by China, with only one Indian shareholder, and their director resides in China. In contrast, Digital Live Services has over 100 employees, with fair salaries and overtime. We provide centralized services, unlike Newline’s fragmented warranty system reliant on distributors like Pentagon, Promark, and Trustuck.

Newline’s products, such as their Android 8 devices, are outdated compared to the latest Android 13 used in India. Their offers reflect their desperation to compete with Indian companies offering superior, updated technology. Digital Live Services has always led with innovation, launching advanced chipsets and OPS models three years ago, far ahead of Newline.

Future Growth and Investment

In the next three years, Digital Live Services plans to invest over 50 crores in India, including establishing the largest IT hardware factory in Punjab. We have official support from the Punjab government, unlike Newline, which has no significant investment plans in India.

Digital Live Services embodies the Make in India spirit, contributing significantly to the country’s digital education and employment. We offer world-class service and quality at affordable prices, driven by innovation and a commitment to India. The support from our customers proves that Indian products are not only competitive but superior to outdated and manipulated imports. Our journey from zero to 500 crores in turnover is a testament to the power of Indian enterprise and the future we are building together.

For details watch the video of Mr. Virender Singh, CEO of Digital Live Services:

