Digital India Scheme – Quote from Sunil Sharma, Vice President – Sales India and SAARC, Sophos

The Union Cabinet on August 16, 2023, approved a fund boost of Rs 14,903 crore towards the expansion of the Digital India Scheme with a significant focus placed on improving cybersecurity in India. The efforts will include training around 2,65,000 citizens under the Information Security & Education Awareness (ISEA) Phase Programme. We are sharing with you a quote of Sunil Sharma, Vice President – Sales India and SAARC, Sophos.

“India’s expansion of the Digital India Program me reflects a visionary stride towards technological empowerment. The infusion of Rs 14,903 crore underscores the nation’s commitment to fostering digital skilling, cybersecurity, and AI innovation. As a leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos recognizes the pivotal role of cybersecurity in this journey. The acute skills gap in cybersecurity is an ongoing concern. This plan to train 265,000 citizens in cybersecurity under the ISEA Program me, is a positive step forward. However, bridging the skill gap requires collective efforts and Sophos is steadfast in providing AI powered security solutions as well as collaborating with academia, industry, and the government to nurture a skilled workforce. Together, we can fortify India’s digital landscape and ensure a secure and prosperous future.”

– Sunil Sharma, Vice President – Sales India and SAARC, Sophos

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sophos

