Digital Gold for Predators – Tenable Expert Warns of AI-Powered Dark Age for Romance Scams Ahead of Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Mr. Satnam Narang, Senior Staff Research Engineer at Tenable discusses the harrowing evolution of “industrialised” romance scams. New research and firsthand accounts reveal that scammers are now leveraging “frontier” and open-source AI to scale predatory operations within specialised forced-labor compounds.

Romance scams have entered a “dark age,” evolving from disorganised individual actors into a multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise. According to the FTC, investment scams, the primary “endgame” for romance fraud, resulted in $5.7 billion in losses in 2024, a figure experts believe is a conservative estimate.

In India, romance scams are being reported increasingly across the country. For instance, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), as part of its “Fraud Ka Full Stop” awareness campaign, released data showing that 569 victims in Telangana lost nearly ₹3 crore to dating app–linked fraud in 2025 alone. The officials also revealed a 67% surge in financial losses in 2025 compared to 2024, pointing to an escalation trend in romance scams.

Mr. Satnam Narang, senior staff research engineer at Tenable

“2026 marks our entry into a dark age of romance scams,” says Mr. Satnam Narang, Senior Staff Research Engineer at Tenable. “The availability of powerful frontier AI models has provided digital gold for scammers. For the price of a cup of coffee, predators can now leverage these tools to generate linguistically perfect, emotionally resonant messages designed to ensnare victims across the globe.”

The Industrialisation of Deception: 4 Key Trends

Narang identifies four critical pillars currently driving this new era of fraud:

The AI “Frontier”: Scammers now use LLMs to eliminate traditional “red flags” like broken grammar and inconsistent narratives. By automating the “grooming” phase, they can maintain dozens of highly persuasive, persona-driven conversations simultaneously.

Scammers now use LLMs to eliminate traditional “red flags” like broken grammar and inconsistent narratives. By automating the “grooming” phase, they can maintain dozens of highly persuasive, persona-driven conversations simultaneously. The “AI Room”: Sophisticated operations utilise dedicated “AI Rooms” where hired models use deepfake technology to enable real-time, face-swapped video calls. This allows a scammer to “prove” their identity visually, effectively dismantling the old advice to “just hop on a video call” to verify a match.

Sophisticated operations utilise dedicated “AI Rooms” where hired models use deepfake technology to enable real-time, face-swapped video calls. This allows a scammer to “prove” their identity visually, effectively dismantling the old advice to “just hop on a video call” to verify a match. The Open-Source Threat: While frontier models have guardrails, free open-source models like DeepSeek and Qwen allow scammers to operate without visibility. These models now reach near-parity with paid services, providing a powerful, unrestricted toolkit for malicious use.

Discussing the chilling human cost behind the technology, Satnam adds: “These scams are the engine of a multi-billion-dollar industry often built on the backs of trafficked individuals. Inside these compounds, victims are forced to work ‘sales floors’ governed by strict quotas. They even ring bells and gongs to celebrate when a victim’s life savings are stolen. While the technology is new, the psychological manipulation is as old as time, it just happens at a scale we’ve never seen before.”

Consumers are urged not to be swayed by screenshots of earnings or claims of insider expertise. If a match brings up investments, whether aggressively or ‘coyly’, it is a scam. If the conversation turns to money, the solution is simple: cut contact, unmatch, and report.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Tenable

