Digisol to Showcase Innovative Networking Solutions at CMDA B2B IT EXPO PUNE

- Advertisement - -

Digisol is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming CMDA B2B IT Expo 2024 (Computers And Media Dealers Association), Pune. The event is scheduled to take place on February 12th and 13th, 2024, at Hotel Westin, Koregaon Park, Pune. Attendees are encouraged to mark their calendars and join us at Stall No. 24 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

As a stalwart in the realm of IT Networking, Digisol is set to unveil its latest innovations and cutting-edge technologies at Stall No. 24 during the expo. Visitors can expect to explore a wide array of networking solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age.

The CMDA B2B IT Expo serves as a pivotal platform for industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts to meet and exchange insights on emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the IT sector. With an extensive showcase of products and services, the expo promises to be a hub of innovation and collaboration. Major IT stakeholders & Channel Partners and about 2500+ Dealers across Maharashtra are expected to visit this exhibition.

Mr. Prashant Shanbhag, Regional Sales Manager, West region, Digisol Systems Ltd.

“We are excited to be a part of CMDA B2B IT Expo 2024 and showcase our networking solutions,” said Mr. Prashant Shanbhag, Regional Sales Manager, West region, Digisol Systems Ltd. “This event provides us with an excellent opportunity to engage with our peers, customers, and stakeholders while highlighting our commitment to driving technological advancements in the IT landscape.”

“In the Active category, we will be displaying products such as OLTs, ONUs, Media Converters, Controllers, Switches, and Access Points. Furthermore, products like CCTV cable, Crimping tool, Faceplates, Splitters (drawer and box types), Keystone, LIU, Patch Panel, Patch Cord, Pigtails and numerous other things will be included in our Passive category presentation. The CMDA B2B IT Expo 2024 promises to be an enriching experience for industry professionals and technology enthusiasts alike,” said Mr. Prashant Shanbhag.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.