Digisol to Showcase Cutting-Edge Networking Solutions at the 31st CONVERGENCE INDIA EXPO 2024

Digisol is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming 31st CONVERGENCE INDIA EXPO, scheduled to take place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on January 17th, 18th, and 19th, 2024.

This eagerly anticipated event will see Digisol take center stage at Stall No: D474, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to explore the latest innovations and advancements in the world of IT networking.

Event Details:

Stall No: D474

Date: January 17th, 18th & 19th, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Digisol has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the IT networking landscape, and the 31st CONVERGENCE INDIA EXPO provides an ideal platform to showcase their cutting-edge solutions. The expo will serve as a meeting ground for industry leaders, professionals, and technology enthusiasts, fostering collaboration and innovation.

Key Highlights:

Networking Solutions: Digisol will showcase its latest range of innovative networking solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the digital era.

Expert Consultations: Digisol’s Product Managers will be on-site to engage with attendees, offering insights and recommendations tailored to specific business requirements.

Networking Opportunities: The expo serves as an excellent platform for networking, enabling attendees to connect with industry leaders, potential partners, and customers.

Mr. Prashant Shanbhag, Regional Sales Manager – North at Digisol Systems

Commenting on the event, Mr. Prashant Shanbhag, Regional Sales Manager – North at Digisol Systems said, “We will have a wide range of Active products on display at the exhibition, such as OLTs, ONUs, Media Converters, Controllers, Switches, and Access Points. Furthermore, products like CCTV cable, Crimping tool, Faceplates, Splitters (drawer and box types), Keystone, LIU, Patch Panel, Patch Cord, Pigtails and numerous other things will be included in our Passive category presentation.” Mr. Prashant further expressed his excitement about participating in Convergence India Expo 2024 as this is a fantastic chance for our brand to network with other brands in the industry and demonstrate our expertise. We will be available to share our knowledge and respond to any inquiries you might have. Our goal is to assist you in locating the ideal networking solutions to fulfil your unique requirements.

Join us at the 31st CONVERGENCE INDIA EXPO- Stall No. D474 from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM and explore Digisol’s Made In India IT Networking products. This event promises to be a unique opportunity for professionals to stay updated on the latest trends and technologies shaping the industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

