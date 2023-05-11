Digisol to Participate In BSNL National Event at Shimla on 14-15th May, 2023

- Advertisement - -

DIGISOL Systems Ltd., a First Indian Brand in IT Networking will be participating in the BSNL National Event on 14th & 15th May of this year in Shimla. In this event, the winners of Bharat Fiber Championship League Program will be felicitated. This event will also be an eye-opening experience as FTTH and Bharatnet Udyami Partners from all States will be joining and speaking about the best practices being followed in the FTTH Roll-out.

In this event, Digisol will be showcasing it’s Made in India range of products which include- FTTH XPON ONU’s (TEC certified), OLT’s (TEC certified), Managed Switch, Media Convertors, FTTH OUTLET Box, Fibre Termination Box products, Splitters etc.

This exhibition will help Digisol products to get recognition among the BSNL franchise partners.

Mr. Samir Kamat, Head of Sales – Active Products

Mr. Samir Kamat, Head of Sales – Active Products, said, “This BSNL National Event is a great opportunity to connect with FTTH business leaders nationwide, where-in lot of knowledge sharing will be involved. By attending such events, we get the platform to explain our Digisol product offerings to them. Our Active products (OLT’S, ONU’S, MEDIA CONVERTOR, SWITCHES ) & Passive products (FTTH), provide a future ready design of products which will be a catalyst in amplifying the IT networking industry and make lives enriched for our end users”.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.