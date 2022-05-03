DIGISOL to Participate at CMDA B2B IT EXPO 2022, Pune

- Advertisement -

DIGISOL Systems Ltd, a leading provider of the Trusted “Made in India” Products and IT Networking Solutions, will be showcasing it’s Made in India range of FTTH Solutions (Fiber to the Home), Wireless (Wi-Fi) Solutions, Switching Solution and Structured Cabling Systems (In Copper & Fiber) at the CMDA B2B IT EXPO 2022 in Pune on May 6 and 7, 2022. The range of products to be displayed at the Expo includes XPON ONU Routers & OLT’s, Made in India Switches, Media Converters, Ethernet Routing Switch, Patch cords, Patch panel, Keystones, RJ45 Plugs, Faceplate, Fibre Patch cord, Compact LIU, Adapters, Pigtails, Cables and Splitters.

Digisol Cash Karo Loyalty Program introduced a special offer on Maharashtra Day [ 1st May ] only for Maharashtra state loyalty members in which they can get additional points and win cash rewards.

Mr. Prashant Shanbhag, Regional Head of West Region, Digisol Systems

Mr. Prashant Shanbhag, Regional Head of West Region, Digisol Systems said, “Just like last time, we are delighted to be part of CMDA IT Expo 2022. It offers a great platform to exhibit our products and acts as a medium to connect with ISP’s, Channel Partners, Resellers, & IT leaders. We are targeting to connect with ISP’s, Channel Partners and Regional Partners with our End-to-End FTTH solution which provides high speed Internet, triple play service, Wi-Fi, voice, video, and CATV services for home-connected users”.

With constant innovation, Digisol continues to strengthen its foothold in the IT networking industry by introducing a new range of IT networking products. The company has introduced many Made in India products previously under Structured Cabling networking range of products. Digisol is committed to government’s vision for Vocal for Local and its parent company Smartlink Holdings has always encouraged local manufacturing in the Indian IT Sector from the past 3 decades to create IT Manufacturing ecosystem for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

DIGISOL range of products includes, FTTH Solutions (Fiber to the Home), Wireless (Wi-Fi) Solutions, Switching Solutions and SCS in Copper & Fiber.

IT Expo 2022 is organized by Computers and Media Dealers Association (CMDA), Pune, the foremost non-profit IT trade association in India. CMDA, Pune has been successfully hosting the IT Expo in Pune since the past 24 years. The IT Expo was a B2C event, connecting the consumer to the latest in IT trends. Since 2019 CMDA, Pune has changed the Expo format to B2B to connect the channel partners with emerging trends in IT trade. This event showcases new products, new technology, and new trends in IT.

