DIGISOL Systems to Host a Free Online Training on Understanding FTTH Basics on 8th December

DIGISOL Systems Ltd, a leading provider of the Trusted Made In India Products and IT Networking Solutions, will be conducting a free online training on Understanding FTTH Basics on 8th December 2020, 4 PM. This online training aims to enhance the knowledge of System Integrators, ISPs and Partners on FTTH – Fiber to the Home and introduce them to the latest FTTH products and solutions offered by DIGISOL.

The training is designed to give participants a detailed insight into the Fundamentals of FTTH Technology. Our in house expert will throw some light on FTTH Access networks and GPON Associated Technical Terms. Partners and SIs can join the online training for free by registering here:

DIGISOL has always been a strong believer in growing and empowering our Partners, System Integrators, and ISPs/MSOs across India. In line with this strategy, they launched a certification and training institution, DITT – DIGISOL Institute of Technical Training. It consists of quality training programmes which are always in sync with the market demands. DITT comprises of various premium programs like DIGISOL Certified Cabling Installer (DCCI), Digisol Certified Wireless Professional (DCWP), Digisol Certified FTTH Expert (DCFX) and Digisol Certified Switching Professional (DCSP) along with various online training programs that cover industry-trending topics like FTTH, structured cabling solutions for tomorrow, switching and wireless solutions, etc. The objective of these training programs is to enhance the knowledge of our T2 partners on the latest technological trends and to introduce them to a wide range of products that DIGISOL offers.

