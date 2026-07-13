Digisol Systems Strengthens Channel Footprint at CONFED-ITA Summit 2026, Forging New Sales Partnerships Across Southern India

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Digisol Systems Ltd., one of India’s leading networking and connectivity solutions companies participated in the CONFED-ITA Summit 2026, held on 19th and 20th June 2026 at Anandha Inn, Pondicherry. The two-day conclave, themed ‘Innovate. Collaborate. Elevate.’, served as a key business development opportunity for Digisol to connect with prospective sales partners, engage with the regional channel community, and reinforce its commitment to deeper market presence across South India.

The CONFED-ITA Summit brings together IT distributors, resellers, system integrators, and channel decision-makers from across the country, making it one of the most relevant industry platforms for networking and connectivity brands looking to expand their partner base. For Digisol, participation at this edition was a deliberate step toward building stronger ground-level relationships in a market that is increasingly central to India’s IT infrastructure growth story.

Expanding the Partner Network

Digisol’s presence at Stall A4 was centered on connecting with existing partners, potential resellers, and regional distributors exploring opportunities across the company’s networking, Wi-Fi, switching, structured cabling, and enterprise connectivity portfolio. The summit provided a direct channel for Digisol’s business development and sales teams to hold meaningful, face-to-face conversations with channel stakeholders who form the backbone of last-mile network deployment across India.

The engagement at Pondicherry is part of Digisol’s broader strategy to grow its active partner base in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where demand for reliable, cost-effective networking infrastructure is on the rise. By meeting partners where they operate, Digisol reinforces its position not just as a product company, but as a long-term business partner invested in mutual growth.

“Events like the CONFED-ITA Summit are where real business gets done. Our focus at Pondicherry was not just to be present but to listen, connect, and explore how we can grow together with our partners. South India is a priority market for us and we see enormous potential in building a stronger, more active channel network here. Digisol is committed to providing our partners with the products, support, and programmes they need to win in their markets,” said Mr. Fazal Tabraze, RSM – South India, Digisol Systems Ltd.

Deepening Market Presence Across India

Digisol’s participation at the CONFED-ITA Summit is consistent with its ongoing efforts to strengthen regional market presence through targeted channel engagement. The company has been systematically expanding its reach across India’s growing IT markets – working closely with distributors, system integrators, and resellers to ensure its networking and connectivity solutions are accessible and well-supported at the ground level.

With a strong ‘Made in India’ identity and a wide-ranging product portfolio spanning FTTH, wireless, switching, structured cabling, and copper and fiber solutions, Digisol continues to invest in the relationships and regional infrastructure that enable its partners to serve end customers effectively.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

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