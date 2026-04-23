Digisol Systems Partners Win an All-Inclusive Domestic Trip

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Digisol Systems India continues to recognize its top-performing Digisol Connect (T2) partners through its structured reward system under the Digisol Alliance Partner Program (DAPP). Partners who achieved the highest business performance on the DAPP platform were recently rewarded with an exclusive Chennai and Mahabalipuram experience.

As part of its structured partner reward system on the DAPP platform, partners who achieved the highest business performance during the qualifying period were selected for an all-expenses-paid trip to Chennai and Mahabalipuram. The program is designed to consistently recognize partners who drive strong business outcomes and contribute to Digisol’s growth.

The multi-day experience brought together leading Digisol Connect partners from across the country. The itinerary included visits to scenic beaches, Mahabalipuram’s historic monuments and Kanchipuram, one of India’s most prominent temple destinations. The trip combined cultural exploration with informal networking, giving partners the opportunity to connect with peers and strengthen their association with the brand.

This reflects how Digisol continues to engage with its partner ecosystem, where performance is not only supported through structured benefits but also acknowledged through curated experiences. Through DAPP, partners gain access to technical training, marketing support, priority assistance, and ongoing business enablement, while also being part of a reward-led engagement model.

Sharing his experience, one of the participating Digisol Connect partners said, “It was a good experience overall. Getting recognized for our performance feels encouraging, and it motivates us to continue building our business with Digisol. Digisol continues to reward performance, enable growth, and build long-term value for its partners across the country.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

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