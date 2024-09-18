DIGISOL SYSTEMS LTD Products Now Available on Amazon – A Wide Range of Networking Solutions, just a Click Away

- Advertisement -

DIGISOL SYSTEMS LTD, the First Indian Brand in IT Networking, is excited to announce that its wide range of innovative and high-quality networking products are now available for purchase on Amazon, the world’s largest online marketplace. This strategic move marks a significant step in DIGISOL’s mission to provide seamless access to its best-in-class products for customers across the country. With a focus on quality, performance, and affordability, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products including Structured Cabling, FTTH Solutions, Switching Solutions & Wireless Solutions.

DIGISOL SYSTEMS LTD has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge networking solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses, enterprises, and individuals The availability of these products on Amazon further enhances the company’s distribution network and ensures that customers can conveniently access DIGISOL’s innovative solutions from anywhere in India. By bringing DIGISOL products to Amazon, the company reaffirms its commitment to enhancing accessibility, customer convenience, and satisfaction by leveraging the power of e-commerce. Whether you are setting up a home office or managing a large-scale IT infrastructure, DIGISOL’s networking solutions are now just a click away!

Empowering Customers with Convenience and Choice

By partnering with Amazon, DIGISOL aims to bring its extensive range of networking solutions closer to customers, making it easier than ever to purchase reliable, high-performance networking equipment from the comfort of their homes or offices. With Amazon’s trusted delivery network and customer service, this new availability ensures a hassle-free shopping experience, backed by the assurance of genuine DIGISOL products.

Mr. Krushna Shivaji Garkhede, Head of Marketing, DIGISOL Systems Ltd

“DIGISOL’s collaboration with Amazon is a step towards reaching a wider audience and providing them with the convenience of online shopping. Popular active products such as switches and media converters, which are among our bestsellers, are now more easily accessible to our customers. We believe this move will significantly enhance our customer experience by providing them with more choices and ease of access to our products,” said Mr. Krushna Garkhede, Marketing Head – Digisol Systems Ltd.

DIGISOL SYSTEMS LTD offers a broad spectrum of networking products designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers, from home users to large enterprises. Some of the key product categories available on Amazon include:

CAT6 UTP 24AWG LSZH 1M Patch Cord, CAT6 UTP 24AWG LSZH 2M Patch Cord, CAT6 UTP 24AWG LSZH 3M Patch Cord, 24 PORT CAT6 UTP 180 DEGREE Patch Panel, RJ45 CAT 5E UTP PLUGS, RJ45 CAT6 3 PRONG UTP PLUGS

XPON ONU

KVM Switch and Accessories, Wireless Controllers and Managed Access Points, Web/Smart/Semi Managed Switches, Unmanaged Switches, Transceiver, Media Converters, PoE Injectors

SOHO Wireless Access Points and Routers and Adapters

Availability and How to Order

Customers can now explore and purchase DIGISOL products directly from the official DIGISOL store on Amazon India by just one click. Stay connected, stay secure, and experience superior performance with DIGISOL’s range of networking solutions, now available at your fingertips.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / DIGISOL SYSTEMS

