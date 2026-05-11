Digisol Systems Hosts Sales and Distributors Business Meet FY 26-27 ‘Lead the Change 2.0’ in Goa

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Digisol Systems Ltd., India’s own IT networking brand, concluded its annual Business Meet FY 26-27 titled ‘Lead the Change 2.0’ in Goa from the 16th to the 20th of April 2026. Themed around Progress, Transformation, and Impact, the five-day event brought together the company’s pan-India sales force, distributor network, and senior leadership. The agenda covered performance reviews, strategic planning, and direct engagement across all four regions.

The event was held at Goa Marriott Resort and Spa. Each regional team, North, South, East, and West, received dedicated time with management and leadership.

Regional Performance Reviews and Partner Engagement

Digisol has consistently maintained that its people and partners are the backbone of its business. This year’s Business Meet was built around that belief. The first two days were structured around one-on-one performance review sessions between regional sales managers and leadership. Each region received focused, uninterrupted time rather than a collective briefing. The format reflects how seriously Digisol takes individual accountability and growth within its sales teams.

Parallel to the internal reviews, dedicated meetings were held with distributors from across the country. These sessions gave partners a direct line to senior leadership. Business performance, market challenges, and the road ahead were all on the table. Updated partner incentive structures were formally presented, reinforcing the company’s commitment to rewarding partners who drive results.

Mr. Shridhar Kadam, Chief Executive Officer, addressed the gathering and outlined the company’s priorities for FY2026-27. Geographic expansion, financial discipline, and channel reinvigoration were among the key areas covered. Senior leadership also addressed the broader business strategy for the year, including the financial roadmap and the need to stay ahead of technology shifts in the market.

Factory Tour, Prayer at the Temple, and Visit to the Ken Kao School

On Day 3, the full group visited Digisol’s factory in Verna, Goa. This is where the company’s networking products are designed, developed, and produced under the Make in India initiative. The visit served as a direct reminder of the brand’s foundations and its commitment to indigenously built technology.

The group also visited the Shree Mahalasa Narayani Devasthan in Verna. The temple holds deep significance for the Digisol family, with Chairman and Founder Mr. K. R. Naik being a longstanding contributor to the institution. Within the same premises stands the Ken Kao School, established by Mr. Naik in honor of Mr. Ken Kao, founder and former chairman of D-Link Corporation. Mr. Kao was a mentor and guiding influence to Mr. Naik, and the school stands as a tribute to that relationship and to Mr. Kao’s lasting impact on the global IT networking industry. The visit offered attendees a window into the values and relationships that have shaped Digisol as an organization.

Following the visit, the group was hosted for a Karwari lunch by Jev, curated by Ms. Arati Naik, Member of the Board of Directors, Digisol Systems Ltd.

Internal Strategy and Business Development Sessions

Day 4 was focused entirely on the internal team. Senior members across functions presented on topics spanning sales strategy, market execution, and business development. Field teams shared experiences and learnings from their respective regions. The sessions were structured to be practical, giving the team clearer direction heading into the new financial year.

Gala Night: Distributor Authorizations and Sales and Distributor Awards

The Gala Night on the evening of the 18th of April was a formal recognition event. It brought together the entire Digisol family, sales teams and distributor partners alike, to acknowledge the collective effort that drives the business forward. Distributors have always been an integral part of the Digisol family, and the evening reflected that fully.

Long-standing distributor partners received their renewed Authorization Certificates at the event. These certificates mark the continuation of a trusted relationship, recognizing partners who have been a committed part of the Digisol ecosystem and reaffirming the company’s confidence in them as its primary channel to market.

The evening also featured the Sales and Distributor Awards. Top-performing individuals, teams, and distributor partners from across regions were recognized for their contributions over the past year. The awards spanned multiple categories, ensuring performance at every level was acknowledged. The event reflected Digisol’s belief that growth is a shared achievement, and that consistent performance deserves consistent, formal recognition.

The meet concluded with the East Region completing its final one-on-one meetings in Goa on the 20th of April before departures.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

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