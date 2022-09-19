Digisol Systems Honored with ‘The Best Made In India Networking Solution Brand Of 2021’ Award

- Advertisement - -

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. a leading provider of the Trusted Made In India Product and IT Networking Solutions is delighted to announce that DIGISOL was awarded as ‘The Exemplary Made In India FTTH Brand of 2021’ and ‘The Best Made In India Networking Solution Brand Of 2021’ Award at The 14th NCN Innovative Product Awards 2021.

Mr. Saurabh Rathour – Business Development Manager, Sales – DIGISOL on behalf of the Digisol Company.

The award was received by Mr. Saurabh Rathour – Business Development Manager, Sales – DIGISOL on behalf of the Digisol Company.

Mr. Krushna Garkhede, Head of Marketing, Digisol Systems.

“It is indeed an honour to be the recipient of the ‘The Exemplary Made In India FTTH Brand of 2021’ and ‘The Best Made In India Networking Solution Brand Of 2021’ Award by NCN. This further reinforces our popularity in the rapidly expanding Networking market. Our latest Made in India FTTH and Networking products clubbed with our unmatched service & support networks have been the key contributors towards achieving this distinction. It is our pleasure to be recognized by such a distinguished panel of judges from the ICT industry. It reinforces our standing & effort in the region as a Trusted Made in India market leader,” said Mr. Krushna Garkhede, Head of Marketing, Digisol Systems.

Digisol believes in constant innovation and has continued to strengthen its foothold in the IT networking industry by introducing a new range of IT networking products. The company has introduced many Made in India products previously under the Structured Cabling product category and have recently launched Made in India FTTH range of products. Digisol is committed to the government’s vision for Vocal for Local and its parent company Smartlink Holdings has always encouraged local manufacturing in the Indian IT Sector for the past 3 decades to create an IT Manufacturing ecosystem for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. DIGISOL range of products includes FTTH Solutions (Fiber to the Home), Wireless (Wi-Fi) Solutions, Switching Solutions and SCS in Copper & Fiber.

The 14th NCN Innovative Product Awards 2021 was designed to recognize the top performing individuals, brands, products and solutions. It was intended to provide the leading and upcoming ICT Vendors and Channel Partners an interactive, informative and recognition platform. It was designed to enable the partners to gain motivation, understand and experience the latest innovations and techniques to drive their businesses, strengthen their existing relationships, interact and forge new associations with different players in the industry.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.