Digisol Successfully Conducted A Training On “Basics Of FTTH” Under DITT Program

Digisol is pleased to announce that we successfully conducted a training for 500+ attendees under DITT on the subject “Basics of FTTH “on June 30, 2023.The training was conducted virtually. We are grateful to each and every participant for giving us the chance to deliver an effective technical training course. Any training’s effectiveness greatly depends on participant motivation and involvement. We created a welcoming and encouraging learning environment where participants felt free to ask questions to the concerned technical personnel.

Digisol created DITT (Digisol Institute of Technical Training), where consistently excellent training programmes are offered that are always in line with consumer demand, to provide value for all of our Network Engineers, Channel Partners and ISPs. By designing & providing various courses linked to IT networking solutions, the goal of these trainings is to increase the skill levels of our stakeholders and to establish an environment in which learning, and implementation become ongoing processes.

Technical experts of Digisol,who are qualified and knowledgeable about the products and their application, conduct these trainings. Digisol offers four different training programmes: the DCCI (Digisol Certified Cabling Installer), DCWP (Digisol Certified Wireless Professional), DCFX (Digisol Certified FTTH Expert), and DCSP (Digisol Certified Switching Professional). Some of them are conducted for free, while others are paid ones for which we award certificates.

The best thing about these trainings is that they are delivered online and specifically catered to the needs of the end user. For instance, if some electricians need training on a particular topic, the training will be designed with that in mind.

