Digisol Strengthens Partner Bonds with a Power-Packed Evening in Pune

After the resounding success of its Mumbai edition, Digisol Systems Ltd., India’s Own Networking Brand, continued its partner engagement initiative with yet another remarkable event — “SIs for India” — an exclusive evening dedicated to System Integrators (SIs) in Pune.

The event, held 7:00 PM onwards, brought together leading SIs who play a pivotal role in building India’s IT networking landscape. The evening was filled with great food, music, and cocktails, creating a vibrant atmosphere for networking, collaboration, and celebration.

Adding a thoughtful touch, the event included a plus-one option, allowing partners to bring along a spouse, colleague, or business associate, which added warmth and camaraderie to the evening.

As a gesture of appreciation, all the SIs were honored with a shawl, recognizing their unwavering support and contribution to strengthening India’s digital infrastructure. The event also witnessed the active participation of CACHE TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED, Digisol’s valued distributor, who joined in to support and encourage the SI community.

The evening was marked by rich interactions between SIs and Digisol’s core team, fostering deeper relationships and shared goals for the future. The “SIs for India” meetup concluded on a high note — a celebration of trust, collaboration, and commitment towards building an Atmanirbhar Digital India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

