Digisol Stays Up-To-Date With Networking Technology and Offers A Wide Range Of Products

- Advertisement -

Digisol, based in Mumbai, is the most trusted and a leading provider of IT networking products. During an exclusive interaction with NCN, Mr. Samir Kamath, Head Systems, Digisol, elaborates their brand positioning, the opportunities in the market and their relationship with the partners.

Mr. Samir Kamath, Head Systems, Digisol

How do you position your brand in the market?

Digisol has established itself as the only India-based brand that has a strong pan-India presence with 10 branch offices and sales representatives in more than 50 cities. The brand has, over the past two decades, consistently been able to offer innovative and future-ready products that aim to fulfil customers’ IT networking needs. The company has, over the years, been able to create a niche in the networking segment and align the product’s benefits with the audience’s preferences and target a customer segment. We have been serving the Indian clients for the last 3 decades; we offer products with great quality at affordable prices.

What opportunity do you see in the market?

There have been a lot of changes in the recent past and the opportunities are immense in the networking sector. Digisol has evolved into a leader in ICT networking segment. Wireless technology is changing fast and Digisol stays up-to-date with technology. We have a wide range of latest products related to fiber technology.

What kind of message do you want to give to the customers? Maintaining a healthy relationship with the partners is one of the main principles of Digisol and it is one of the fortes of Digisol. The brand believes that partners are the strength of the organization and are part of Digisol family. Taking care of partner’s profitability is the first priority at Digisol.

Digisol Provides World-Class Made In India Networking Products

Digisol is the most trusted Made in India brand for IT networking and possesses a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit manned by teams of experienced and well-trained professionals. Digisol strives to provide cutting-edge technology at affordable prices.

Mr. Krushna Garkhande, Marketing Manager, Digisol

Mr. Krushna Garkhande, Marketing Manager, Digisol, during an exclusive interaction with the NCN magazine explains their brand policy, marketing strategy and future plans.

What is your marketing strategy?

For effective marketing strategy, analyzing the competition pays off. Digisol focuses on ensuring that all the crucial aspects including marketing strategies, price points and customer demographic are met with clear attention. The brand believes a full-funnel marketing approach is essential for generating brand awareness, lead generation, and generating sales revenue.

How do you see the opportunity in Make in India?

Make in India has definitely created new opportunities across segments, particularly in the ICT segment. The program also creates a lot of employment opportunities and prevents the flight of hard earned foreign currency.

How do you manage the requirements of diverse Indian markets?

Understanding and managing a market huge market like India, with its diverse population and requirements, could be a daunting task but many national and international brands are finding opportunity and success here. Digisol maintains robust relationships with partners to make best use of the opportunities. Moreover, out teams are also being trained to deal with partners and customers in their own local languages to have a close connect and greater impact. We are also following doing 360-degree marketing plans.

What message do you want to give to your audience?

We stress on the fact that everyone should opt for Make in India products as they are very good on quality and are affordable. Digisol strives to provide high quality Made in India products.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.