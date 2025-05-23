Digisol Shines Bright at NCN Awards 2025 with Dual Wins for FTTH & ONU Excellence

- Advertisement -

Digisol Systems Ltd., a leading provider of Made in India IT networking solutions, proudly announces its dual recognition at the prestigious 17th NCN-ICT India Channel Partners Summit & NCN Awards Night 2025, held in New Delhi.

Digisol Systems Ltd. was honored with the “Best FTTH Solutions Brand of 2024” award for its exceptional contribution to India’s growing fiber broadband ecosystem.

DIGISOL's parent company, SMARTLINK, was also honored with the prestigious "Best Made in India ONU of 2024" award for DIGISOL's indigenously designed and manufactured ONU router.

These accolades reinforce Digisol’s commitment to the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, showcasing innovation, quality, and reliability in the domain of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) solutions.

Mr. Samir Kamat, Sales Head-Active Products, Digisol Systems Ltd

Mr. Samir Kamat, Sales Head-Active Products, Digisol Systems Ltd., commented on the achievement, “It’s an honor to receive such prestigious recognition at the NCN Awards 2025. These awards reflect the trust our partners and customers place in us and underline our mission to empower India’s digital future with robust, Made in India networking solutions.”

The NCN-ICT India Channel Partners Summit & Awards is a premier platform that celebrates outstanding contributions and innovation in the ICT industry, bringing together top manufacturers, distributors, and partners from across the country.

With these honors, Digisol reaffirms its dedication to delivering cutting-edge FTTH products tailored to the evolving needs of the Indian broadband landscape.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

