Digisol Rewards SI Partners with Har Dil Tiranga Scheme Trip to Munnar

Digisol celebrated the success of its esteemed System Integrator (SI) Partners who demonstrated exceptional performance in the “Har Dil Tiranga” Scheme. In the month of October 2023, Digisol hosted a memorable trip to Munnar for the scheme’s qualifying SI Partners.

The “Har Dil Tiranga” Scheme, designed to recognize and reward excellence among Digisol’s System Integrators, proved to be a resounding success. The selected partners, who met and exceeded performance criteria, were treated to a picturesque retreat in the serene landscapes of Munnar. During their three night and four day trip, the SI Partners had the opportunity to explore the beauty of Munnar while engaging in networking sessions. They visited some of the well-known and eye-catching spots like the tranquil Tea Museum, Flower Garden, Eravikulam National Park & Alleppey to name a few.

This initiative aligns with Digisol’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships and acknowledging the dedicated efforts of its collaborators. The event strengthened the bond between Digisol and its valued partners.

Hear from our Partners about this trip…

Sandip Das- Enjoyed the whole trip & the hospitality. Looking forward to more such trips.

Aglodia Sadikali- It was an amazing & memorable trip.

Farogh Jami- Thanks a lot team Digisol. Enjoyed the trip to its fullest.

Rahul Gandhi- It was an amazing experience accompanied by great hospitality.

Rahul Kinage- Thank you team Digisol for taking us to some of the most stunning and attractive tourist places in Kerala.

Anupam Kakoty- Thank you for this trip. Taking back with me good memories.

Sujay Paul- From breathtaking mountain view to delicious local cuisine, every moment was truly special & unforgettable.

Bipinchandra- This was an amazing & memorable trip, and I am very excited for more such trips.

Digisol extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the Partners who participated in the “Har Dil Tiranga” Scheme and contributed to its success. The company remains dedicated to fostering collaborative relationships and looks forward to more opportunities to celebrate shared achievements in the future.

