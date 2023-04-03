DIGISOL participated in the 30th Convergence India Expo 2023

- Advertisement - -

DIGISOL, a leading provider of Made in India IT Networking Products and Solutions participated in Convergence India Expo 2023held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The three-day expo was attended by 500+ brands and more than 100+ start-ups, along with participation from various government departments, public sector undertakings, and industry leaders sharing their expertise, knowledge, passion, and insights.

In this expo, 1st Indian brand DIGISOLshowcased its active and passive based products such as High-end switches, Layer 2 Switches, Layer 3 Switches, Managed Switch, Unmanaged Switch,Wi-Fi 6 Access Point, FTTH Products and Structured Cabling Products(Cat6 Solid Cable, Patch Panel, Keystone, Adapter, Faceplate, Pigtails and Fiber Patch Cords etc.)which gained a lot of traction from the attendees.

Samir Kamat, Sales Head-Active Products Digisol

Talking about the exhibition Samir Kamat, Sales Head-Active Products Digisol said, “We are delighted to be a part of Convergence India Expo 2023 and this event has attracted a lot of diversified visitors from PAN India and overseas. These types of events offergreat opportunities for brands like us to tap into the vast potential in the market and showcase our innovations amongst a broader group, to meet and connect with prospective clients and technology leaders.”

Recently, DIGISOL was chosen for providing Copper and Fibre Cabling solution to Mumbai Metro for its Line 2A (Dahisar to Andheri West D.N. Nagar) and Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East).

