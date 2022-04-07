DIGISOL Participated in 29th Convergence India Expo 2022 held in New Delhi 

- Advertisement -

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. a leading provider of the Trusted Made In India Product and IT Networking Solutions showcased it’s Made in India range of Fiber To The Home, Switching Solution and Structured Cabling products at latest 29th Convergence India Expo 2022 in Delhi. The range of products displayed included XPON ONU Routers & OLT’s, Made in India Switches, Media Converters, Ethernet Routing Switch, Patch cords, Patch panel, Keystones, RJ45 Plugs, Faceplate, Fibre Patch cord, Compact LIU, Adapters, Pigtails, Cables and Splitters.

Mr. Krushna Shivaji Garkhede, Head of Marketing, DIGISOL Systems Ltd

Mr. Krushna Shivaji Garkhede, Head of Marketing, DIGISOL Systems Ltd, said, “Convergence is a major technology event in India, bringing IT professionals, System Integrators and Business prospects under one roof. Through Convergence India Expo we got best opportunity to connect with huge numbers of visitors and showcasing our newly launched Trusted Made In India Brand campaign for partners and end consumer along with our best high Specs Made In India product range for the Indian Market”.

Mr. Sameer Kamat, Head of System Engineering, Digisol System

Taking on the occasion Mr. Sameer Kamat, Head of System Engineering, Digisol System Ltd. Said “We are proud to say that we have a legacy of more than 35 years in India and we are one of the leading Indian Networking Brand and we are flag bearers of “Made in India”. We have end to end IT networking solutions that caters to every segment whether it’s Home, small offices, healthcare, hospitality, SMB, SME, Data Center’s etc. We have PAN India presence with presence in every state with 50+ cities and 63+ Digicare service support centre helps us stand out. Our brand stands for Quality & Trust”.

With constant innovation, Digisol continues to strengthen its foothold in the IT networking industry by introducing new range of IT networking products. The company has introduced many made in India products previously under Structured Cabling networking range of products. Digisol is committed to government’s vision for Vocal for Local and its parent company Smartlink Holdings has always encouraged local manufacturing in the Indian IT Sector from the past 3 decades to create IT Manufacturing ecosystem for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

DIGISOL range of products includes, FTTH Solutions (Fiber To The Home), Wireless Solutions, Switching Solutions and Structured Cabling Systems.

Convergence India 2022 expo, undoubtedly, has grown to become one of the most influential expos in India. The expo aims to bring together, the latest technology innovations and trends from the Telecom and Mobile industry, Broadcast and Digital Media, and Embedded System as well as emerging technologies & enterprise solutions.

