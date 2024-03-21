Digisol Leads in Offering Advanced, Made in India Networking Products & Structured Cabling Driven by Strong Partner-Relations

- Advertisement -

Digisol Systems, a trusted Made in India IT networking brand, provides a diverse range of solutions including Structured Cabling System (Copper & Fiber), FTTH, Switching, and Wireless products. A wholly owned subsidiary of Smartlink Holdings Ltd, a BSE/NSE listed company, Digisol has a legacy of manufacturing and delivering cutting-edge IT networking products.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Samir Kamat, Sales Head for Active Products, Digisol Systems, provides insights about their company’s focus, industry trends, and commitment to technological innovation.

What new products are you focusing on right now?

Our current product exploration centers primarily on industrial switching, with a significant focus on the innovative realm of multi-gig switches. The outstanding response underscores its synergy with evolving 5G and Wi-Fi 6 trends, particularly crucial for contemporary wireless products. Multi-gig options, specifically port alternatives, emerge as indispensable for deploying these advanced technologies. In the domain of switching, these offerings are poised to be transformative. Transitioning to the wireless sphere, our unwavering commitment to Wi-Fi 6 is evident, featuring a comprehensive portfolio tailored for SMB and SME segments—all proudly bearing the ‘Make in India’ hallmark, solidifying our market presence and emphasizing our dedication to local manufacturing.

How do you manage your partner network?

Digisol thrives as a channel-driven brand, boasting an extensive nationwide network encompassing over 30 primary distributors deeply engaged with us. We also have another window where we directly engagement certain segment of customers. Our comprehensive approach involves tailored schemes for T1, T2, and T3 partners, offering attractive incentives, including overseas opportunities. A recent highlight was our excursion to Munnar with System Integrators (SIs), where we invited not only the partners and but also their families. This longstanding commitment to our partners is integral to our sales strategy, ensuring sustained success and collaborative growth.

Do you have any programs on partner education?

Our commitment to partner engagement and education drives regular updates and enhancements across our diverse portfolio. In-person events, including standard T2, T3, and T1 gatherings in hotels, such as the ongoing CMDA event, prove instrumental in keeping our partners informed and abreast of the latest advancements. Additionally, our online initiatives, orchestrated through the Digisol Institute of Technical Training (DITT), play a pivotal role. These digital programs, accessible nationwide, transcend geographical constraints and comprehensively educate partners not only on technological nuances but also highlight the unique value that Digisol products bring to each technology. This holistic approach ensures continual digital evolution and improvement in proficiency of our partners at both national and local levels.

What changes have you seen in the industry?

In a world increasingly interconnected, the critical need for bandwidth intensifies as global communication expands. Higher bandwidth is now the imperative, aligning with the advent of 5G and the emergence of Wi-Fi 6, with Wi-Fi 7 to follow. The key lies in upgrading networking products to meet these demands. As a pioneer, Digisol leads the charge with prominent offerings like Wi-Fi 6 and advanced multi-gig switches in the networking domain. Venturing into fiber technology, we’re set to introduce XGS PON and 10G PON, marking our commitment to true ‘Make in India’ initiatives. By staying ahead in technology offerings, Digisol continues to shape the landscape for seamless and robust connectivity.

What opportunities do you see in the Make in India project?

The evolution of Make in India reflects a shift from an initial 21% MI content expectation to now anticipating 50% or more, a challenge Digisol readily embraces. From Class 2 to Class 1, we offer options with up to 61% MI content, coupled with value-added support and services. A substantial portion of our product-line is now manufactured domestically, reinforcing our commitment. Achieving TC certification for most products, including fully certified FTTH offerings, attests to Digisol’s status as a genuine Make in India brand. Our products, combining high MI content and TC certification, exemplify our dedication to quality and national manufacturing.

How do you provide customer service to customers?

Ensuring unparalleled support, Digisol stands out with a robust warranty framework, offering an industry-leading 5-year warranty on all switching products. Remarkably, certain models extend this to 7 years, a testament to our unique RMA infrastructure in the country, setting us apart in the networking landscape. Beyond traditional warranties, we’ve introduced a paid on-site warranty, catering to project demands with nominal fees. Our unwavering commitment to service excellence is a cornerstone of Digisol’s reputation, underscoring our dedication to customer satisfaction and reinforcing our position as a trusted brand recognized for both quality products and unparalleled support in the country.

What message would you like to give to the partners and the industry?

While we propel users forward technologically, we also emphasize staying connected personally in an era where digital closeness can inadvertently lead to physical distance. As a brand, we offer cutting-edge digital advancements, yet recognize the value of personal relationships. Engaging regularly with our partners through in-person meetings fosters enduring bonds beyond virtual interfaces. While virtual calls serve their purpose, the significance of face-to-face interactions cannot be overstated. Our message is clear—Digisol is not just here for you technologically, but we’re also committed to the enduring, personal relationships that make our partnerships resilient and lasting.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

