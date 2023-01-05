DIGISOL is Participating in Cable TV Show 2023, Kolkata

- Advertisement - -

DIGISOL Systems, a leading provider of Trusted “Made in India” Products and IT Networking Solutions, will be showcasing its Made in India range of FTTH Solutions (Fiber to the Home), Wireless (Wi-Fi) Solutions, Switching Solution and Structured Cabling Systems (In Copper & Fiber) at the Cable TV Show 2023 in Kolkata. The range of products to be displayed at the Expo includes XPON ONU Routers & OLTs, Made in India Switches, Media Converters, Ethernet Routing Switch, Patch cords, Patch panels, Keystones, RJ45 Plugs, Faceplates, Fibre Patch cords, Fiber LIU, Adapters, Pigtails, Cables and Splitters.

Mr. Rajen Moitra, Regional Sales Manager – East, Digisol Systems

Mr. Rajen Moitra, Regional Sales Manager – East, Digisol Systems, said, “We are delighted to be part of Cable TV Show 2023. It offers a great platform to exhibit our products and acts as a medium to connect with ISPs, Traders, Manufacturers, Channel Partners, Distributors and Multi-System Operators (MSOs) from across India. We are targeting to connect with ISPs, Cable Operators, Channel Partners and Distributors with our End-to-End FTTH solution which provides high speed Internet, triple play service, Wi-Fi, voice, video, and CATV services for home-connected users”.

Digisol believes in constant innovation and has continued to strengthen its foothold in the IT networking industry by introducing a new range of IT networking products. The company has introduced many Made in India products previously under the Structured Cabling product category and has recently launched Made in India FTTH range of products. Digisol is committed to the government’s vision for Vocal for Local and its parent company Smartlink Holdings has always encouraged local manufacturing in the Indian IT Sector for the past 3 decades to create an IT manufacturing ecosystem for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

DIGISOL range of products includes FTTH Solutions (Fiber to the Home), Wireless (Wi-Fi) Solutions, Switching Solutions and SCS in Copper & Fiber.

The annual 23rd CABLE TV SHOW 2023 is one of the biggest and most popular trade shows in the entire SAARC Region which is organized by the Cable TV Equipments Traders & Manufacturers Association (CTMA). It is the only trade association in the entire country working with the objective of bringing the latest technology and products around the world to the Indian Satellite & Cable Industry. This trade fair is a gateway to and serves the locality of more than 50 million homes – Cable TV & Broadband.

