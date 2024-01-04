Friday, January 5, 2024
Digisol is All Set to Showcase its Product Portfolio at Cable TV Show 2024

By NCN News Network
Digisol is set to showcase its product line at the Cable TV Show 2024, scheduled to take place at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata. The event promises to be an exciting platform for Digisol to showcase its latest technological advancements, products, and solutions offerings.  

Event Details:

Pavilion No. BPA-03

Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Dates: 9th, 10th & 11th January 2024

Location: Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata

Digisol is dedicated to revolutionizing the IT networking landscape, and the Cable TV Show 2024 provides an excellent opportunity to connect with industry professionals, customers, and enthusiasts. The company’s stall, located at Pavilion No. BPA-03 in Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata, will serve as a hub of knowledge & innovation, where visitors can explore Digisol’s cutting-edge solutions and engage with industry experts.

Attendees can look forward to:

Product Demonstrations: Witness live demonstrations of Digisol’s latest products, highlighting their features and functionality.

Interactive Sessions: Engage with Digisol’s team of Product experts who will be on hand to answer queries, share insights, and provide valuable information on the latest trends in IT networking.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, industry leaders, and potential collaborators to foster new partnerships and collaborations.

Exclusive Offers: Take advantage of special promotions and offers available exclusively at the Cable TV Show 2024.

Mr. Rajen Moitra, Regional Sales Manager – East at Digisol Systems

Commenting on the event, Mr. Rajen Moitra, Regional Sales Manager – East at Digisol Systems said, “At the expo, we will present an extensive array of products, including Access Points, Controllers, Switches, OLTs, ONUs, Media Converters, PoE injectors, and more, falling under the Active category. Additionally, our showcase in the Passive category will encompass items such as CCTV Cable, Crimping Tool, Faceplates, Splitters (Box type, drawer type), Keystone, LIU, Patch Panel, Patch Cord, Pigtails, and various others.”

Mr. Rajen further expressed his excitement about participating in Cable TV Show 2024 as it is happening right in the beginning of the year. He highlighted the event as an excellent opportunity to establish connections with ISPs, Traders, Manufacturers, Channel Partners, Distributors, and Multi-System Operators (MSOs) nationwide.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

