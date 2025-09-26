Digisol Hosts SI Power Connect Luncheon in Mumbai

- Advertisement -

Digisol Systems Ltd., India’s Own IT Networking Choice, turned a Saturday afternoon into a power-packed networking experience with Digisol System Integrated Partners at Cray Craft, Marol.

The exclusive gathering brought together leading System Integrators for a day filled with good food & music, inspiring conversations, and meaningful collaborations. Beyond just a luncheon, it was a celebration of partnerships and a platform to exchange ideas that fuel growth in India’s digital future.

From 10:30 AM onwards, the venue buzzed with energy as partners connected over engaging discussions, shared success stories, and explored possibilities with Digisol’s future-ready IT networking solutions. Adding to the charm was the thoughtful inclusion of a plus-one option, allowing partners to bring along a spouse, colleague, or business associate, which made the luncheon not just professional but also personal and memorable. Many SIs embraced this opportunity and attended with their loved ones or associates, creating an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie. The experience was further elevated by a special partner felicitation, celebrating their unwavering support and valuable contributions.

Mr. Prashant Shanbhag, Sr. Project Business Evangelist & RSM (North & West), Digisol Systems Ltd

Sharing the thoughts on the event, Mr. Prashant Shanbhag, Sr. Project Business Evangelist & RSM (North & West), Digisol Systems Ltd. said, “Our SI partners are at the heart of everything we do. The SI Power Connect Luncheon was more than a networking meet—it was about celebrating our journey together and strengthening bonds that drive India’s digital growth story.”

With the success of the Mumbai edition, Digisol continues to reinforce its commitment to its partner ecosystem—fostering trust, collaboration, and growth while staying true to its vision of building an Atmanirbhar Digital India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

