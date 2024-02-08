Digisol Extends Heartfelt Thanks to Attendees of the 31st CONVERGENCE INDIA EXPO 2024 in Delhi

- Advertisement - -

Digisol extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the attendees who graced the 31st CONVERGENCE INDIA EXPO held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The event, which witnessed Digisol’s prominent presence at Stall No: D474, was a resounding success, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the enthusiastic participation of visitors, industry experts, and stakeholders.

Key Highlights:

Innovative Showcases: At Stall No: D474, Digisol proudly presented its latest array of cutting-edge networking solutions, designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses. In the Active category there were products such as OLTs, ONUs, Media Converters, Controllers, Switches, and Access Points. Furthermore, products like CCTV cable, Crimping tool, Faceplates, Splitters (drawer and box types), Keystone, LIU, Patch Panel, Patch Cord, Pigtails and numerous other things were included in our Passive category presentation.

Engaging Interactions: The expo provided a platform for meaningful interactions and insightful discussions. Our Regional Sales Managers & Product Managers engaged with the attendees, addressing queries, and exchanging valuable insights.

Networking Opportunities: The event fostered valuable networking opportunities, enabling connections and collaborations among industry peers, partners, and customers.

Digisol sincerely appreciates the overwhelming response received during the expo and values the opportunity to connect with the vibrant community of technology enthusiasts and professionals. As we reflect on the success of the 31st CONVERGENCE INDIA EXPO, Digisol remains committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional networking solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all attendees for their unwavering support and enthusiasm through their presence which made this event truly memorable, and we look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and collaboration together in the near future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

