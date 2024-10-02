DIGISOL Expands National Footprint with Successful – DIGI TECH SI Partner Engagement Program

- Advertisement -

DIGISOL Systems Ltd., First Indian IT networking brand, is thrilled to announce the successful outreach of its DIGI TECH SI Partner Engagement Program across major cities in India. The program has been instrumental in strengthening partnerships and showcasing DIGISOL’s “Made in India” product range to IT professionals and businesses nationwide.

The DIGI TECH SI Partner Engagement Program has made significant strides, reaching key markets such as Bathinda, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Shahdol, Rewa, Satna, Jabalpur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Siliguri. This initiative has provided an excellent platform for DIGISOL to connect with System Integrators (SI), IT partners, and industry experts from multiple sectors, fostering stronger business relationships and collaboration.

Mr. Krushna Garkhede, Head of Marketing at DIGISOL Systems Ltd. shared his enthusiasm for the success of the program, “We are excited to see the positive response from our partners across India. This program allows us to demonstrate our commitment to delivering top-tier networking solutions that are fully Made in India. It’s about building lasting connections and providing our partners with the tools they need to succeed in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape.”

The program has highlighted DIGISOL’s comprehensive range of networking solutions, from structured cabling to wireless networking products, all designed and manufactured in India to meet global standards. By focusing on the ‘Make in India’ initiative, DIGISOL is driving innovation and supporting India’s self-reliance in the technology sector.

Strengthening National Presence

As the Digisol DIGI TECH SI Partner Engagement Program reaches more regions, DIGISOL is well-positioned to solidify its standing as the First Indian IT Networking Brand with a comprehensive Made in India product range. Each event has provided valuable insights into local market needs, enabling DIGISOL to tailor its solutions to better serve its partners across sectors such as Education, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Real Estate, Retail, Smart Cities, Infrastructure, Banking, Data Centers etc.

The company’s ongoing commitment to Pan-India expansion aligns with its vision of bridging the digital divide by providing world-class, locally made networking solutions. By partnering with leading System Integrators, Partners and IT professionals across the country, DIGISOL is playing a key role in driving India’s digital transformation.

With plans to further expand its reach in the coming months, DIGISOL continues to prioritize innovation and collaboration through initiatives like the DIGI TECH SI Partner Engagement Program. The company is committed to building a robust network of partners that can leverage DIGISOL’s cutting-edge products to deliver exceptional value to their clients.

