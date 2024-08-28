DIGISOL DIGI-TECH Successfully Concludes SI Partner Engagement Program in Bathinda and Chandigarh

- Advertisement -

Digisol Systems Ltd., the first Indian brand in IT Networking solutions, successfully conducted the DIGISOL DIGI-TECH SI Partner Engagement Program in Bathinda and Chandigarh. The event aimed to strengthen relationships with Systems Integrators (SIs) and Partners while showcasing DIGISOL’ s latest innovations and offerings.

The program brought together key stakeholders from the IT networking community, providing a platform for SI and Partners to engage in meaningful discussions, gain insights into new product developments, and explore collaborative opportunities. The event featured presentations on the latest Made In India networking product, technology, product demonstrations, and interactive sessions designed to address the specific needs and challenges faced by partners in the region.

Key Highlights of the Program:

– Interactive Sessions: Attendees participated in discussions on the evolving networking landscape, with a focus on Made in India solutions that drive digital transformation with Indian Certification.

– Product Demonstrations: Digisol showcased its latest Made In India range of networking products, highlighting features designed to enhance performance and reliability.

– Networking Opportunities: The event provided an excellent platform for partners to network with industry experts, share experiences, and explore new business opportunities.

Samir Kamat, Sales Head-Active Products Digisol

Mr. Samir Kamat, Sales Head-Active Products, Digisol said, “We are thrilled with the response we received at the SI Partner Engagement Program in Bathinda and Chandigarh. Our partners play a crucial role in our success, and this event was an excellent opportunity to connect with them, understand their needs, and align our strategies for mutual growth.”

The program underscores DIGISOL’s commitment to empowering its partners with the knowledge and tools necessary to succeed in an increasingly competitive market. By fostering strong relationships with SI’s and Partners, Digisol continues to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge networking solutions that meet the demands of businesses across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 138