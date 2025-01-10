Digisol Concludes a Successful Showcase at ACMA TECH EXPO 2025

- Advertisement -

Digisol, India’s First IT Networking brand, successfully concluded its participation in the prestigious ACMA TECH EXPO 2025. The three-day event proved to be a remarkable platform for Digisol to present its Made in India IT Networking Solutions, attracting a tremendous response from industry leaders, partners, and tech enthusiasts.

Digisol stall became a hub of engagement and innovation, drawing visitors eager to explore its offerings and interact with the team.

The event was marked by vibrant live engagements, where attendees had the opportunity to experience Digisol’s advanced solutions and interact with the team to explore cutting-edge networking trends. Interactive knowledge sessions conducted by Digisol’s experts provided valuable insights into emerging technologies and industry developments, enriching the experience for all participants. The expo also served as a strategic networking platform, fostering connections with CXOs, ISPs, traders, manufacturers, channel partners, distributors and many more.

Mr. Samir Kamat, Sales Head-Active Products Digisol

Mr. Samir Kamat, Sales Head-Active Products Digisol said, “Our participation in ACMA TECH EXPO 2025 has been a tremendous success. The response from visitors has been overwhelming, and it’s inspiring to see such enthusiasm for our Made in India IT Networking Products. This event has reinforced our commitment to driving India’s networking landscape forward.”

Digisol’s participation in ACMA TECH EXPO 2025 marks yet another milestone in its mission to deliver ‘Networking Simplified’ through innovative, reliable, and Made-in-India solutions. The company remains dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals with seamless connectivity solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

