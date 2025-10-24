Digisol Celebrates Festive Season with Diwali Gifting & Truthfully Indian Contest

- Advertisement -

Digisol Systems Ltd., a leading Made-in-India IT Networking brand, is spreading festive cheer this season by reaching out to its valued partners and distributors across India with thoughtful Diwali gifting and exciting rewards. Strengthening relationships with partners, this initiative reflects Digisol’s commitment to celebrating togetherness and recognizing the continued support of its partner ecosystem.

Adding to the celebrations, Digisol launched its special ‘Truthfully Indian Diwali Contest’ on Instagram — an engaging initiative that celebrates India’s growth story by supporting local artisans, homegrown businesses, and Made-in-India products.

The contest has already received an overwhelming response from across India. Participants are encouraged to join the celebration by showcasing their festive spirit before the last date — Sunday, 26th October 2025.

To participate, users can:

Click a picture with Made-in-India product like a Diya, Lantern, lights, or festive décor. Post it on Instagram with a short message reflecting the spirit of supporting India’s growth, economy, artisans, and businesses. Follow and tag @digisol_solutions in their post.

The best 10 posts will win exciting vouchers —the Winner will get ₹5,000 voucher and the Top 10 Winners each will receive ₹1,000 vouchers.

Mr. Dinesh Thakur, VP – Product Management, Digisol Systems Ltd

“This campaign is more than just a contest; it’s a movement to honor India’s self-reliance and craftsmanship. Through Truthfully Indian, we want to inspire everyone to celebrate Diwali by choosing local and taking pride in Indian-made products,” said Mr. Dinesh Thakur, VP – Product Management, Digisol Systems Ltd.

With growing participation and excitement, the campaign continues to unite the Digisol family and its partners in celebrating Diwali that’s truly Indian at heart.

