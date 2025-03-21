DigiCert Solutions Now Available in the AWS Marketplace

- Advertisement -

DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, announced that DigiCert solutions including DigiCert ONE, DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates, and DigiCert Code Signing, Document Signing and Mark Certificates, are now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With DigiCert solutions now available in AWS Marketplace, customers gain streamlined access to DigiCert certificates and its comprehensive platform for managing digital certificates and securing data and devices at scale. AWS customers can now purchase and manage DigiCert solutions within their AWS Marketplace account.

AWS customers will now have direct access within AWS Marketplace to these DigiCert solutions:

DigiCert ONE, a comprehensive platform for managing digital certificates and securing data and devices at scale

DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates, which enable HTTPS encryption, establish trust with visitors and enable processing payments and collecting financial, healthcare or other regulated data

DigiCert Digital Certificates, a comprehensive suite of certificate solutions including code signing, document signing, and mark certificates to help protect your organization, meet platform requirements, and ensure the highest level of digital trust.

Mr. Dave Packer, Chief Revenue Officer at DigiCert

“We are thrilled to bring DigiCert solutions to AWS Marketplace, providing our customers and partners with more convenient and accessible purchasing options,” said Mr. Dave Packer, Chief Revenue Officer at DigiCert. “The availability of DigiCert solutions in AWS Marketplace underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.”

The availability of DigiCert ONE, DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates, and DigiCert Mark Certificates in AWS Marketplace provides the following benefits for customers:

Convenience : Purchasing DigiCert solutions through AWS Marketplace integrates seamlessly with existing AWS billing and infrastructure.

: Purchasing DigiCert solutions through AWS Marketplace integrates seamlessly with existing AWS billing and infrastructure. Efficiency : Simplified buying and deployment reduce time-to-value for securing and managing digital trust solutions.

: Simplified buying and deployment reduce time-to-value for securing and managing digital trust solutions. Scalability: DigiCert’s advanced solutions align with the flexibility and power of AWS to meet the needs of enterprises of any size.

By leveraging DigiCert solutions in AWS Marketplace, organizations can enhance their security posture while simplifying their procurement processes.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / DigiCert

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 126