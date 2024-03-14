DigiCert Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer

- Advertisement -

DigiCert announced new additions to its executive leadership team with the appointments of Jugnu Bhatia as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Dave Packer as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Mr. Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert.

“DigiCert just closed its largest quarterly bookings in the company history, and I am thrilled to have such exceptional leaders joining our executive team at an important stage in our growth,” said Mr. Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert. “Jugnu and Dave bring deep operational and leadership experience at scale. With our continued digital trust innovation and go-to-market execution, these leaders will play a critical role as we drive to $1 billion and beyond in annual recurring revenue.”

With extensive experience in leading corporate and operational finance for both private and publicly traded companies, Bhatia joins DigiCert from Zscaler, Inc., where he most recently served as SVP, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer. During his eight-year tenure, Zscaler grew from a private company to a NASDAQ-100 company, scaling from $100 million in ARR to more than $2 billion in ARR. Prior to Zscaler, Bhatia spent nearly 20 years in finance, strategy, and operational roles with organizations such as Oracle and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he also served industry leading clients like Cisco, Agilent, and Sony.

“At a time when data is currency and security is paramount, cultivating trust becomes the bedrock upon which relationships and innovation thrive, unlocking avenues for growth,” said Bhatia. “I am looking forward to realizing this massive opportunity as part of DigiCert‘s executive leadership team.”

Packer brings to DigiCert more than 30 years of tech industry experience spanning leadership roles in sales, field operations, alliances, professional services, customer success, and support. Drawing from his diverse background in ERP, security, and data management, he will lead DigiCert’s go-to-market expansion efforts to capitalize on the massive market opportunity in digital trust. Prior to DigiCert, Packer led Worldwide Field Operations at Matillion, as well as Ping Identity and E2open—both of which had successful IPOs.

“Digital trust is not just a foundation, it’s the cornerstone of a tremendous market opportunity that I see for DigiCert,” said Packer. “The need for digital trust is only going to keep growing as the tectonic shifts from quantum computing and GenAI continue to impact every part of work and life, and DigiCert is in the prime position to address these growing needs.”

