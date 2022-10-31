DigiCert Appoints Industry Veteran Amit Sinha as CEO

- Advertisement - -

DigiCert, Inc., a leading global provider of digital trust, has named Amit Sinha as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the DigiCert Board of Directors. Sinha joins DigiCert from Zscaler, Inc. (“Zscaler”) where he served as President and member of the Board of Directors. During his 12-year tenure, Zscaler grew from a startup to a NASDAQ-100 company and established itself as a leader in enterprise security. DigiCert is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), Crosspoint Capital Partners (“Crosspoint”), and TA Associates (“TA”).

“I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead the DigiCert team,” said Amit Sinha. “Digital trust is the cornerstone of our connected world and DigiCert has built a foundation with global enterprises by delivering comprehensive security solutions. As we look ahead, the Company is positioned to accelerate its leadership in digital trust for connected device and user authentication, secure software, documents, digital content and data integrity.”

“Amit has a track record of delivering technology innovation, operational excellence, and customer value,” said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Prashant Mehrotra, Partner and Managing Director, of Clearlake. “We look forward to partnering with Amit, and the DigiCert leadership team, as the Company embarks on its next phase of accelerated growth and expansion.”

“Amit is a seasoned industry leader with deep security domain expertise and business acumen,” said Greg Clark, Managing Partner of Crosspoint Capital and Chair of DigiCert’s Board of Directors. “With Amit at the helm, we believe we can drive increasing market adoption of our core platform and deliver innovative new products and services to strengthen DigiCert’s position as the dominant provider of digital trust.”

“Amit’s years of experience and passion for continuous technological innovation have positioned him well to guide DigiCert through its next strategic growth phase,” said Jason Werlin, a Managing Director at TA. “We believe Amit will be a valuable addition to DigiCert’s talented management team and are excited to work closely with him as we aim to further DigiCert’s industry leadership.”

Mr. Sinha brings over 20 years of technology, strategy, and operational experience from leading category-creating businesses at Zscaler, Motorola, AirDefense and Engim. He has a doctorate in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Technology in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, where he graduated summa cum laude and was awarded the President of India Gold Medal. Mr. Sinha has authored over 25 journal/conference papers, contributed to 3 books, and is the inventor of 39 U.S. patents, granted or pending.

