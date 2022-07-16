Devialet Dione All-In-One Soundbar for Home Entertainment Announced

Devialet announces the arrival of its new product, Devialet Dione, the ultimate all-in-one soundbar, now available to order. Strikingly immersive but surprisingly slim, Devialet Dione marks the next step towards the company’s mission to elevate sound to its rightful place in people’s lives. Once again shattering industry standards in audio engineering, Devialet Dione offers world-class sound quality with zero compromise, breathing new life into the way people watch and listen to their TV content, without the need for a separate subwoofer.

A fusion of Devialet’s iconic qualities – superior audio engineering and cutting edge, purposeful design – Devialet Dione is powered by a suite of patented Devialet technologies that ensure exceptional sound experience for every home entertainment need.

Franck Lebouchard, CEO at Devialet

Franck Lebouchard, Devialet’s CEO, says: “At Devialet, we thrive on creating extraordinary products that deliver unprecedented sound experiences. We have pursued our vision of redefining the place sound holds in people’s lives through our unique amplifiers, Phantom speakers, and true wireless earbuds. Now, Devialet Dione, our first soundbar, brings us even closer to our goal.”

Featuring two new patented technologies, combined with a host of existing proprietary technologies, Devialet Dione has been carefully crafted to provide a truly immersive sound experience in an all-in-one compact device.

SPACE actively upscales any content into Devialet Dione 5.1.2 audio channels creating an enveloping spatialization effect

Advanced Dimensional Experience (ADE), a new digital signal processing technology, that uses beamforming to reinforce 3D immersion

ORB enables the central sphere to adapt mechanically and acoustically to the position of the soundbar, maximizing sound restitution no matter where the soundbar is positioned

In addition to these dedicated proprietary technologies, Devialet Dione embeds award-winning ADH analog-digital amplification technology inside a unique audio system on a chip (SoC), uniting the precision of analog with the power and compactness of digital into a single 1cm² silicon die, to provide unrivaled clarity of sound while greatly optimizing power consumption.

Alongside ADH, Devialet Dione combines an unprecedented seventeen Devialet-designed neodymium drivers, including eight long-throw subwoofers in a SAM-powered (Speaker Active Matching) push-push configuration to deliver unbelievably powerful, deep bass whatever the volume and eliminate the need for a separate subwoofer. It also creates an impressively thin but powerful soundbar with an industry-leading compactness to performance ratio.

Truly Immersive: Devialet Dione is compatible with Dolby Atmos, offering the latest innovations in multichannel and object-based audio. The soundbar is also capable of enhancing immersion on any content such as TV channels thanks to SPACE, Devialet’s proprietary 3D upmixing sound algorithm.

Owing to the eight subwoofers, nine aluminum full-range speakers, room calibration scan and cutting-edge beamforming techniques – canceling noise and improving spatialization – Devialet Dione provides full immersion capabilities.

Devialet Dione offers 2 positionings on which sound immersion has been worked on. Thanks to ADE technology, immersion remains perfect whether Dione is wall-mounted or placed flat on a piece of furniture. The internal gyro sensor automatically detects its position and adjusts the audio signal accordingly, to maximize impact and immersion.

Purposeful Design, Tailored to Every Need: With best-in-class performance-to-thinness ratio, sitting at just 77mm high, Devialet Dione stands out in sound quality, as well as in design. Devialet Dione’s sleek appearance blends seamlessly into any space while its eye-catching central ORB offers a nod to Devialet Phantom’s signature aesthetic, and most importantly maintains perfect front-facing orientation no matter the position. Controlled via the Devialet app, users can use the room calibration scan to ensure the sound perfectly suits their surroundings.

With four unique listening modes – Movie and Spatial modes actively converts stereo content into a full-fledged multichannel experience using SPACE algorithms; Voice mode boosts accuracy and intelligibility of podcasts and news programs while Music mode faithfully reproduces a stereo setup and disables all specialization effects – Devialet Dione delivers phenomenal sound, whatever the occasion.

Leading Connectivity for Smooth Usability: Alongside its iconic design, breathtakingly immersive atmosphere and superior sound quality, Devialet Dione boasts industry-leading plug-and-play features including HDMI 2.1 eARC with CEC, Optical (TOSLINK), Airplay 2, Spotify Connect, UPnP and Bluetooth 5.0. Devialet Dione is available to India buyers in stores from July 2022

