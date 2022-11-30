Designed for Hybrid Work Era, Logitech Launches Brio 500 Series Webcams and Zone Vibe Headphones in India

- Advertisement - -

Logitech unveiled two new product series, Brio 500 webcams and Zone Vibe headphones, designed to meet the evolving needs of hybrid workers. A recent study showed more than 89% of work-from-home adults struggle with unflattering camera angles, poor lighting conditions, and field-of-view limitations when using a built-in laptop camera.Brio 500 webcams and Zone Vibe headphones address the challenges users face when working from home, while modernizing work and play experiences. Both make it easier for IT managers to equip their organizations’ remote and hybrid workforces in an environmentally sustainable way.

Mr. Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category, Logitech India

“Many remote and hybrid workers are still underequipped and grappling with pre-pandemic era solutions,” said Mr. Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category, Logitech India . “Our innovative new genre of Brio webcams and Zone Vibe headphones answer the call of modern workers who need business-grade quality, style, and affordability for work and play. Transformational features like Brio’s Show Mode open up new sharing opportunities for teachers, designers, and architects to easily present physical objects, notes, and sketches remotely over video.”

Brio 500 Webcams: Created for those who want enterprise-grade audio and video quality, personalization, and more engaging experiences on video calls, Brio 500 series (link to PDPs) is a new class of webcams that solve the most common video conferencing challenges. Brio 500 series introduces the Show Mode feature that makes it easy to share sketches or other physical objects on the desk. With an innovative mounting system and built-in sensor that allows users to tilt the camera down to focus on objects, Brio automatically flips the image to render the correct orientation into video calls.

Stylish design and fashionable colors–graphite, off-white, and rose–give individuals the freedom to customize their workstation to suit their personality and taste. RightSight technology (enabled through Logi Tune) automatically frames the user, even when moving around, while built-in innovations like RightLight 4 automatically correct substandard lighting.

Zone Vibe Headphones: Logitech’s new Zone Vibe series are the first wireless headphones in the market to combine business-grade performance with comfort, style, and affordability. Also available in graphite, off-white and rose colors, they are designed to be comfortable for all-day collaboration with colleagues and connecting with family. These lightweight over-the-ear headphones weigh just 6.5 ounces, and feature soft-to-the-touch knitted fabric and memory foam. See details at Zone Vibe 100, Zone Vibe 125, and Zone Vibe Wireless (link to PDPs).

IT Management: For IT teams outfitting employee workstations and home offices, Brio series is plug-and-play, compatible with most video conferencing platforms and certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom. Logitech Sync integration with Brio 505 allows IT admins to update firmware and troubleshoot problems so hybrid teams can collaborate without missing a beat.

Zone Vibe Wireless presents the opportunity to offer employees enterprise-grade audio that’s easy to use and looks stylish for multiple types of users, so they no longer have to trade “looking good” for “sounding good.” And because of compatibility with video conferencing platforms and the ability to push updates through Logi Tune and Logitech Sync, IT has fewer hassles and help desk tickets to manage.

Logitech’s new webcams and headphones help workers thrive in today’s hybrid era—professional enough for the office, perfect for working from home, while making it easier for IT teams to help users perform at their best and do right by our planet.

Sustainability: Brio 500 series and Zone Vibe headphones are certified carbon neutral, which means the carbon impact of the products has been reduced to zero due to Logitech’s investment in carbon-offsetting and removal projects. The plastic parts in Brio 500 include certified post-consumer recycled plastic: 68% for graphite and black and 54% for off-white and rose. Zone Vibe is made with a minimum of 25% recycled plastic.

​Both product families are packaged in paper that comes from FSC®-certified forests and other controlled sources.

