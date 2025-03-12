Designed for Advanced AI Automotive Systems, Sandisk Introduces the Industry’s First Automotive Grade UFS4.1 at Embedded World 2025

- Advertisement -

Sandisk introduced the industry’s first automotive grade UFS4.1 interface device, the Sandisk® iNAND® AT EU752 UFS4.1 Embedded Flash Drive (EFD). The evolution of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) is further driving the need for increased performance and more frequent over-the-air software updates. The fast UFS4.1 interface enables software updates to happen faster, reducing downtime for customers and allowing SDVs to get on the road more quickly and reliably.

Automotive AI systems such as Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Driving (AD) and eCockpit need to pull information from sensors, maps and AI databases to function safely. iNAND embedded flash drives become crucial to making sure data is available and reliable when it’s needed and provide real-time in-vehicle storage for the AD computer to overcome latency and connectivity issues that arise when accessing the cloud. The Sandisk iNAND AT EU752 UFS4.1 EFD is a key component in enabling high interface performance in these systems.

Projected to be more than 2x the performance of Sandisk’s previous UFS3.1 device and double the capacity previously available on the market, this ground-breaking solution available up to 1TB2 with Sandisk’s latest BiCS8 TLC NAND technology will help revolutionize automotive applications requiring increased data storage performance, capacity, endurance and reliability to fuel automotive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations.

Key features for the Sandisk iNAND AT EU752 UFS4.1 EFD include:

Health status reporting so the host can monitor the device and take proactive measures as needed to prevent potential system failures while the vehicle is operating.

Fast boot replaces the need for a separate NOR device, thus reducing board space and costs. The fast boot feature is also critical for safety systems such as rearview camera systems that need to be operational within two seconds.

Capacities 128GB to 1TB with projected performance of up to 3,900 MB/s sequential write and 4,200 MB/s sequential read(1TB). It is also fully backward compatible to work with UFS3.1 hosts.

The iNAND AT EU752 UFS4.1 EFD is currently shipping to select customers and partners. The new device complements Sandisk’s robust portfolio of automotive-grade SD cards, e.MMC, UFS2.1, UFS3.1 and NVMe products.

Sandisk is showcasing the AT EU752 UFS4.1 EFD at Embedded World 2025 alongside its other flash storage solutions, including its industrial embedded and removable flash storage solutions, client SSDs for workstations and laptops and industry-leading data center solutions, such as the SanDisk® DC SN861 NVMe™ SSD and Ultrastar® DC SN655 NVMe SSD.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sandisk

