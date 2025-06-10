DEP Drives Global Engineering Innovation with AI, CAE Advancements, and a Strong Focus on Sustainability

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Detroit Engineered Products (DEP) is an Engineering Solutions and Product Development company. Since its inception in 1998 in Troy, Michigan, USA, DEP is now a global company with footprints in Europe, China, Korea, Japan and India. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Basant Sharma, Vice President (VP), Detroit Engineered Products (DEP) shares insights on CAE industry evolution, innovation, and sustainable engineering solutions.

1. Over the last few decades, the CAE industry has gone through various transformations. What would you say have been the most defining moments in this evolution?

The CAE industry has witnessed profound transformations over the past few decades, each marking a milestone in its evolution. A key moment was the advent of high-performance computing (HPC), which unlocked the ability to perform simulations with greater complexity, speed, and accuracy. This shift enabled engineers to push the boundaries of design and optimization. Another defining moment was the integration of simulation into the design process itself, leading to simulation-driven design. By embracing tools like Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) early in the development process, companies could iterate faster and innovate more efficiently. The emergence of cloud computing further transformed CAE by making high-powered tools more accessible and promoting collaborative, real-time development across teams worldwide. More recently, AI and machine learning have begun revolutionizing simulation workflows, enabling predictive analysis, optimization, and automation, positioning the industry for a future where intelligent simulation is the norm.

2. As industries like automotive, aerospace, and energy continue to evolve, where do you see the most significant growth for CAE in the coming years? Are there particular sectors that are embracing CAE advancements in more dynamic ways?

In the coming years, the most significant growth for CAE will be driven by sectors prioritizing efficiency, sustainability, and innovation. The automotive industry is embracing CAE advancements through the shift toward electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, and lightweight materials. These innovations demand highly complex simulations to optimize design, safety, and performance. The aerospace sector is rapidly adopting CAE to reduce fuel consumption, enhance aerodynamics, and develop new propulsion technologies, especially as sustainable aviation becomes a priority. Energy, particularly in renewable energy, will see growth as CAE tools help optimize wind turbine design, improve energy efficiency, and drive advancements in clean energy technologies. Additionally, industries like consumer electronics and medical devices are increasingly using CAE to accelerate development cycles and enhance product reliability. As industries push the boundaries of innovation, CAE will play a central role in enabling faster, more accurate, and sustainable solutions across these dynamic sectors.

3. How important is sustainability in driving future engineering solutions, and how is DEP preparing to meet these demands?

Sustainability is no longer a peripheral consideration; it is central to driving future engineering solutions. As industries face mounting pressure to reduce environmental impact, engineers are tasked with creating products that are both high-performing and sustainable. At DEP, we recognize the urgent need for solutions that not only meet functional requirements but also contribute to environmental conservation. Our focus is on energy-efficient designs, lightweight materials, and optimized production processes that minimize waste and carbon footprints. We are leveraging advanced CAE tools, like DEP MeshWorks, to simulate and analyze sustainability outcomes early in the design process, ensuring better decisions around materials and manufacturing methods. Additionally, we are embracing AI/ML-driven optimization to create smarter, more efficient solutions. By integrating sustainability into every aspect of our work, we aim to empower our clients to innovate responsibly while meeting regulatory and consumer demands for greener, more efficient products.

4. How do you see the importance of collaboration and multidisciplinary approaches evolving in delivering high-quality engineering services?

Collaboration and multidisciplinary approaches are essential to delivering high-quality engineering services in today’s increasingly complex and interconnected world. The challenges faced by industries like automotive, aerospace, and energy demand diverse expertise—spanning structural design, fluid dynamics, materials science, and even AI-driven optimization. By fostering close collaboration among various disciplines, teams can solve problems more creatively, integrating multiple perspectives and achieving more robust, efficient solutions. In fact, we developed MeshWorks, a decade ago keeping the upcoming demand on Multidisciplinary collaboration. At DEP thanking its technologies, we emphasize seamless collaboration across engineering, simulation, and design teams, integrating CAE tools like MeshWorks into every phase of development. This allows for real-time feedback and iterative improvements, ensuring higher accuracy and faster time-to-market. Furthermore, as products become more integrated with software, electronics, and even AI systems, it’s increasingly crucial to break down silos and work across domains. Embracing multidisciplinary collaboration will not only drive innovation but also lead to more sustainable, optimized, and high-quality engineering outcomes, meeting the demands of tomorrow’s market.

5. How do you see emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, reshaping CAE and engineering services?

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are fundamentally reshaping the CAE and engineering services landscape. These technologies are enhancing simulation processes by automating tasks that traditionally required significant manual input, such as mesh generation and parameter optimization. AI and ML are also enabling predictive analytics, allowing engineers to anticipate potential issues before they occur, improving the reliability and efficiency of designs. At DEP, we’re integrating AI-powered tools into our CAE workflows to optimize designs in real time, reduce computational costs, and accelerate decision-making processes. Furthermore, machine learning algorithms help analyze vast datasets from simulations, providing insights that drive smarter, more efficient engineering solutions. The result is a more agile, data-driven approach to design and simulation, where iterative improvements are made faster and with greater accuracy. As these technologies continue to evolve, they will significantly boost the capabilities of engineers, making innovation more accessible and impactful across industries.

6. What advice would you offer to professionals aspiring to build a successful career in the engineering services and CAE industries? For professionals aspiring to build a successful career in the engineering services and CAE industries, my key advice is to focus on continuous learning and adaptability. The field is evolving rapidly, driven by advancements in simulation technologies, AI/ML integration, and sustainability practices. Staying up-to-date with these trends is essential. It’s also critical to develop a strong foundation in problem-solving and interdisciplinary collaboration, as the best solutions often come from combining expertise across different domains. Building proficiency in key CAE tools like DEP MeshWorks and gaining hands-on experience in simulation-driven design will give you a competitive edge. Additionally, honing soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and client interaction is vital, as engineering is no longer just about technical solutions but also about delivering value to customers. Finally, embrace a mindset of innovation and resilience—being open to experimentation and learning from failure is often the key to success in this dynamic industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / DEP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 181