DeltaView Technologies showcases AI Enabled Smart Classroom at Savitribai Phule Samman Awards 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The EdTech arm of the Gurugram (NCR) based Delta Group – DeltaView Technologies,

proudly sponsored and showcased its flagship innovation, the DeltaView Blaze Smart Board, at the prestigious -Savitribai Phule Samman 2025 awards ceremony held recently at the

New Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi.

The event was jointly organized by the Sahodaya Schools Complex and Indraprastha School Sahodaya to honor outstanding educators who continue to build the foundation of India’s future through their commitment to teaching excellence.

The awards were graced by Shri Sanjay Kumar (IAS), Secretary, Department of School

Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, who presided as the

Chief Guest, alongside an eminent gathering of dignitaries from India’s education fraternity.

Attendees included Dr. Jyoti Arora, President of the Association and Principal of Mount Abu Public School Rohini, Vice Presidents Ms. Alka Kapur and Mr. Sanjay Bhartiya, senior office bearers of the Association, and over 150 delegates representing 50+ schools across India.

Being the proud sponsor of the event DeltaView Technologies seamlessly aligned its mission of transforming classrooms with the vision of the Savitribai Phule Samman celebrating educators who bring change, progress, and innovation into society.

The highlight at the event was the live demonstration of the DeltaView Blaze Smart Board,

a next-generation interactive flat panel display designed to revolutionize teaching and learning. Educators, principals, and delegates engaged directly with the technology, experiencing first-hand how AI-driven features and intuitive interactivity could redefine classrooms and make learning

more engaging.

The Chief Guest, Shri Sanjay Kumar (IAS), also explored the DeltaView Smart Board personally, appreciating its Make in India origin and potential to empower both government and private schools with accessible, future-ready solutions.

The Savitribai Phule Samman 2025 became more than an award ceremony, it became a platform to showcase how technology and teaching excellence can intersect to create future-ready classrooms.

By honoring educators while simultaneously presenting the tools that will empower them in the future, the event underscored DeltaView’s commitment to aligning with India’s vision of digital transformation in education. As teachers continue to inspire young minds, DeltaView promises to be their partner in delivering education that is interactive, impactful, and inclusive.

DeltaView Blaze Smart Board – Redefining Classrooms

The DeltaView Blaze Smart Board is more than a display device — it is an AI-enabled interactive classroom companion. Developed under the Make in India initiative, it represents Delta Group’s commitment to innovation, self-reliance, and accessible technology for India’s education system.

Key features include:

Interactive AI-Powered Learning: Enables teachers to explain complex concepts using interactive visuals, annotations, and two-way communication tools.

Enables teachers to explain complex concepts using interactive visuals, annotations, and two-way communication tools. Collaboration-Friendly Design: Supports real-time group learning, fostering deeper engagement among students.

Supports real-time group learning, fostering deeper engagement among students. Comprehensive Software Ecosystem: Comes with proprietary in-house software, ensuring data security while offering seamless teaching aids and collaboration tools.

Comes with proprietary in-house software, ensuring data security while offering seamless teaching aids and collaboration tools. Make in India Advantage: Unlike most imported alternatives, DeltaView Blaze is indigenously manufactured, making it both cost-competitive and service-friendly across Indian geographies.

Unlike most imported alternatives, DeltaView Blaze is indigenously manufactured, making it both cost-competitive and service-friendly across Indian geographies. Versatility Across Sectors: Equally effective in classrooms, boardrooms, and conferences, with capabilities to address large audiences while maintaining clarity and interactivity.

At the ceremony, the DeltaView team demonstrated how teachers could effortlessly transition from traditional chalk-and-talk to dynamic digital lessons, enabling blended learning experiences that resonate with today’s tech-savvy students.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with principals and teachers lauding the technology’s ease of use, responsiveness, and clear relevance to modern pedagogy. Many educators expressed strong interest in adopting DeltaView to elevate their schools’ digital capabilities.

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, DeltaView Technologies said, “It is an honor to support the Savitribai Phule Samman 2025 in the presence of Shri Sanjay Kumar (IAS) and the education community’s brightest minds. Teachers are the true pillars of our nation’s growth, and DeltaView stands committed to supporting them with innovative tools like the DeltaView Blaze Smart Board. Our mission is simple empower educators, engage learners, and transform classrooms across India.”

Mr. Tanweer Mallick, General Manager, Business & Alliance at DeltaView Technologies

Mr. Tanweer Mallick, General Manager, Business & Alliance at DeltaView Technologies, emphasized the strategic focus of this sponsorship. “This was the 6th edition of the Awards at Maharashtra Sadan, with over 150 delegates attending from 50 schools. Our goal was to bring DeltaView Blaze closer to the very community it is built for educators. The live demonstration created an immediate connects and the response has been encouraging. We are already in discussions with over a dozen prominent schools who expressed serious interest.”

Highlighting the commercial and strategic path ahead, Mallickadded, “DeltaView Technologies is poised to be among the top 10 interactive flat panel brands in India by 2027. With revenue targets of Rs 30 crore this fiscal, our roadmap is clear with rapid expansion across country & focused verticals are education, Government, and enterprise.

Mr. Amit Mukherjee, Regional Head at DeltaView

Mr. Amit Mukherjee, Regional Head at DeltaView, further underscored the company’s investments and future goals: “DeltaView is not just a product; it is a vision for India’s classrooms. As a Make in India brand, we are offering what imported panels cannot, viz – local innovation, competitive pricing and scalable service. In just the last three months, we have deployed over 500 units and are targeting 1,500 more this fiscal, with both government and private sector collaborations. CSR-driven deployments, such as our engagement with Tata Power in Madhya Pradesh, are helping us integrate education with corporate responsibility.”

DeltaView represents the latest EdTech innovation from the Delta Group, a company with over two decades of expertise in IT infrastructure through its flagship entity, Delta IT Network. Delta IT Network is already recognized as a leader in scalable IT solutions across education, Pharma, BFSI, and Manufacturing, with marquee projects including Galgotias University in NCR.

Its reputation was reinforced with the recent award for “Best Partner in AI Compute Installation in Education.” Building on this legacy, DeltaView aims to establish itself as the preferred smart education solution provider for India, seamlessly combining:

Innovation in AI-enabled learning

Alignment with national education priorities under the NEP 2020

Affordability and accessibility through local manufacturing & in house software development facility.

Sustainability by empowering CSR-driven educational initiatives

DeltaView Technologies specializing in AI-enabled, Make in India interactive smart panels

designed for education, corporate, and enterprise applications. Its flagship product, the DeltaView Blaze Smart Board, empowers educators and organizations with intuitive, interactive, and secure digital collaboration.

With deployments across leading universities, schools, and corporates, DeltaView is committed to driving India’s digital education revolution.

The Delta Group, having crossed Rs 100 crore in revenue last fiscal, is now targeting Rs150 crore this year, with DeltaView driving a significant share of this growth through Smart Education deployments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / DeltaView

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 190