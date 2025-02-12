Delta Solutions Business Unit Launches its new range of Interactive Flat Panel Displays – NovoTouch TK3 Series

- Advertisement -

Delta Solutions Business Unit, a division of Delta Electronics India proudly introduces the NovoTouch TK3 Series, a cutting-edge touch panel designed to enhance collaboration in corporate and educational settings. Available in 65″, 75″, and 86″ sizes, the TK3 Series features 4K Ultra-HD resolution offering superior image clarity, color accuracy, and wide viewing angles. It runs on a powerful octa-core processor with the Android 14 OS, ensuring top-notch performance and multitasking.

Key Features:

Interactive Collaboration: 40-point multi-touch, real-time annotation, and wireless connectivity for up to 64 participants.

40-point multi-touch, real-time annotation, and wireless connectivity for up to 64 participants. BYOD Compatibility (Bring Your Own Device): Supports cross-platform mirroring for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Ubuntu.

Supports cross-platform mirroring for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Ubuntu. Centralized Management: Remote management tools for easy device setup and monitoring.

Remote management tools for easy device setup and monitoring. Multi-Screen Display: Share up to 4 screens on one display for enhanced collaboration.

Share up to 4 screens on one display for enhanced collaboration. Digital Signage Integration: Cloud-based platform for real-time content updates.

Cloud-based platform for real-time content updates. Connectivity: USB-C, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless device integration.

USB-C, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless device integration. Inhouse developed applications: Wireless Collaboration, Screen Recoding, Screen Broadcasting, Appstore, Picture-in-Picture, Live Annotation etc.

Mr. Hemant Aggarwal, Head of Business for Delta Displays

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hemant Aggarwal, Head of Business for Delta Displays said, “We are excited to bring the NovoTouch TK3 Series to the Indian market. With the rise of smart classrooms, this series is poised to be a game changer for interactive environments, particularly in the education sector.

The NovoTouch TK3 Series is now available across India, offering a blend of performance, versatility, and user-friendly design for modern workplaces and classrooms.

