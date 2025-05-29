Delta Presents Comprehensive Solutions for AI Data Center with Containerized Data Center & HVDC Power Solution at COMPUTEX 2025

- Advertisement -

Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, unveiled its comprehensive solutions for the AI era with a focus on sustainability under the theme “Artificial Intelligence x Greening Intelligence.” The showcase features the newly launched AI containerized data center solution designed for edge computing. This 20-foot container, which integrates power, cooling, and IT equipment, is on display at Delta’s booth and drawing significant visitor interest. Delta is also announcing new certification for the in-rack CDU solution for NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, delivering more solutions for in-rack cooling for NVIDIA’s customers. In response to the growing power demands of AI computing, Delta also introduces an innovative 800V High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) power architecture solutions for AI data centers, along with a microgrid solution that enhances grid resilience. With its comprehensive developments in grid-to-chip power and thermal management solutions, Delta aims to optimize energy efficiency in the AI era and enable a sustainable AI future.

Mr. Ping Cheng, Delta’s Chairman and CEO, said, “With the rapid expansion of AI applications, industries worldwide are facing the dual challenge of meeting computing demands while maintaining sustainability. As a global leader in power and thermal management, Delta strives to enhance the energy efficiency of its products and optimize power architectures to reduce the stage of energy conversion and minimize total energy loss. For enterprise users looking to adopt AI, we also address the need for rapid and simplified deployment by offering a highly integrated containerized data center solution, including for NVIDIA GB200 NVL72. Through innovative technology, Delta is helping drive the development of sustainable AI.”

Power Solutions and Thermal Management for AI Data Centers

Mr. Benjamin Lin, President, Delta Electronics India

Mr. Benjamin Lin, President, Delta Electronics India said, “As India rapidly advances toward becoming a global technology and data hub, the demand for energy-efficient, AI-ready infrastructure is accelerating. Delta’s containerized data center and HVDC solutions represent our commitment to driving digital innovation while ensuring sustainability at scale. These next-generation technologies not only empower faster deployment and lower operational costs, but also align with India’s green data center and Digital India missions. We are proud to contribute to building a resilient digital future, where high-performance computing and clean energy solutions go hand in hand.”

As part of its HVDC solution, Delta showcases its Core Shell Liquid-Cooled Busbar and HVDC Air-Cooled Busbar, supporting up to 50V DC /8000A and 800V DC /1000A power capacity to ensure stable system operation. In advanced liquid cooling, Delta’s liquid-to-liquid cooling systems can provide up to 1,500 kW of cooling capacity. Delta also features rack-level coolant distribution units (CDUs) with cooling capacity up to 200kW, along with liquid-cooled cold plate modules designed for GPUs and CPUs, delivering robust thermal support for next-generation chips.

ICT and Energy Infrastructure Solutions for AI Data Centers

Mr. Kelvin Huang, VP and General Manager of Delta’s ICT Infrastructure Business Group

Mr. Kelvin Huang, VP and General Manager of Delta’s ICT Infrastructure Business Group, said, “In response to the high power consumption and high-density computing demands of AI servers, we showcase our AI containerized data center solution. Compared to traditional data centers, it can be deployed within weeks, significantly shortening construction time and reducing costs. It allows flexible deployment in remote areas, making it ideal for AI computing, enterprise edge nodes, and telecom facilities.”

Additionally, Delta also highlights that data centers are rapidly adopting microgrids and renewable energy solutions. With key technologies such as hydrogen energy and energy storage, Delta can integrate diverse power sources and dynamic load demands. Through intelligent energy dispatching, Delta’s solutions enable optimal energy allocation and stable power supply.

COMPUTEX 2025 was held from May 20 to 23 at the Nangang Exhibition Center. Delta’s booth is located in Hall 1, 4F, stand No. L0617a. This year, Delta is highlighting sustainable AI with an immersive exhibition that covers the grid, data center, server, and chip. The showcase begins with the “Greening Intelligence” zone, presenting key insights from a global sustainable AI research report conducted by Economist Impact, which was supported by Delta. This area introduces critical sustainability topics and guides visitors toward practical solutions featured in our booth, such as a full-scale AI containerized data center. Additionally, Delta is debuting its new brand video, “In You, In Me,” which features an AI robot collaborating with a data center, illustrating a vision of a sustainable AI future. We welcome media stakeholders, customers, partners and the general public to build the future of sustainable AI together with Delta.

Key highlights at the Delta booth at COMPUTEX 2025 include:

AI Containerized Data Center Solution

The prefabricated AI containerized data center features rapid deployment, scalability, and high flexibility, which is designed for edge computing applications. It isolates external harsh environments and offers the same high reliability as traditional data centers, making it ideal for edge computing, small and medium enterprises. It includes NVIDIA-accelerated servers, 800G/1.6T switches, 55 kW power shelf, BBU shelf, 80 kW liquid cooling system, delivering unparalleled performance and scalability for AI. It can also integrate Delta’s AI-powered cloud surveillance to monitor the site 24/7, this solution not only enhances security but also boosts operational efficiency.

HVDC Solutions

In Row Power: Power usage from GPUs and systems that use them is growing faster than anticipated. Delta’s system offers 98% maximum efficiency with maximum capacity of 800kW, up to 800V DC output with battery and capacitor modules to support future AI platforms.

HVDC Power Shelf: The newly-developed 180kW(2OU) and 72kW(1OU) AC-DC Server Power Shelves to convert 3-phase 415-480V AC from the transformer to 800V DC with efficiency up to 98%. Additionally, the new 90kW DC-DC Server Power Shelf converts 800V DC to 50V DC .

Power Capacitance Shelf: With built-in supercapacitors, it enables real-time charging and discharging to handle GPU dynamic load reflections. In the situation of a sudden power outage, it can also provide backup power of 20 kW for 15 seconds to prevent data loss when sudden power outage occurs.

e-Fuse Module: It can be integrated into rack-mounted PDU/ CBU/ BBU /DC power supplies within HVDC architecture. It features protection against abnormal voltage, current, and overheating, and supports safe disconnection and soft start during hot-swapping. Compared to traditional ones, it offers response speeds over a thousand times faster and significantly enhanced safety.

Liquid/ HVDC Air Cooled Busbar: The newly-launched Core Shell Liquid-Cooled Busbar and HVDC Air-Cooled Busbar respectively offer up to 50 V DC /8000A and 800V DC /1000A power capacity to ensure stable system operation.

HVDC Technology Fan Wall: The HVDC powered air-cooling design features a high-power, high-performance fan wall setup that ensures stable system operation.

Liquid and Air-Cooling Solutions for AI Data Centers and GPU Systems

1,500 kW Liquid-to-Liquid(L2L) CDU: It provides up to 1,500 kW of cooling capacity. This solution is specifically designed to handle the thermal challenges of multiple high-density AI racks.

Liquid-to-Liquid(L2L)/ Liquid-to-Air(L2A) In-Rack CDU: The new 4U/6U L2L in-rack CDU design with 140kW/200kW cooling capacity; and the 20U L2A in-rack CDU design with 24 kW cooling capacity for traditional air-cooled data centers, enabling flexible integration with existing infrastructure.

Chip Liquid / Air Cooling and EC Fans: Liquid and air cooling options for AI chips include Cold Plate Loops and 4U 3D Vapor Chamber with 1000W cooling capacity. To meet the cooling efficiency demands of data centers, HPAM EC technology fans are available for AHU/Fan Wall/Chiller/Dry Cooler.

Microgrid for Data Center

Solid-State Transformer (SST): SST is engineered for seamless AC/DC power conversion between medium-voltage (MV) and low-voltage (LV) grids. Utilizing solid-state components and SiC power modules, the SST significantly reduces energy loss and physical footprint. It offers rapid deployment and easy scalability. With its intelligent and bidirectional features, the SST seamlessly integrates with distributed clean energy and energy storage systems.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Solutions: Delta’s Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) delivers 60% efficiency, provides stable 24-hour power supply, and with its modular design, allows for rapid expansion, making it the optimal primary power solution for microgrids and mission critical infrastructure.

Energy Storage Solution: Delta’s U series energy storage solution integrates PCS modules, battery packs, transformer, LV/MV distribution panels, and site controllers into two standard 20-foot containers, delivering 2.5 MW/ 5MWh of capacity. It features advanced liquid cooling technology and a comprehensive fire protection system, ensuring exceptional energy efficiency and uncompromising safety across all operating conditions.

AI Applications

AI-powered smart manufacturing: Leveraging Delta’s digital twin technology integrated with NVIDIA Omniverse, Delta has successfully developed high-fidelity, real-time, and physically accurate simulations for workshops, production lines and collaborative robot D-Bot. It significantly enhances efficiency in product development, testing, and deployment.

BIM-empowered iDCIM solution: It provides a one-stop service for data centers and building weak current systems by integrating Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology with facility management. It can simulate complex thermofluidic dynamics, enabling predictive modelling of heat distribution and airflow patterns. This allows for proactive thermal optimization, reduced energy consumption, and effective lowering of operational costs.

