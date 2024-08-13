Delta ITN upgrades Galgotias Univ IT Infra with an Investment of Rs 5 Cr using HP Technology

- Advertisement -

With a record 30,000 admission in place the Delhi NCR Private University “The Galgotias” are on an upteching spree for their IT Educational Infrastructure.

In a run down from their previous AI Learning Lab investment – the education major has assigned Delta IT Network (Delta ITN) their technology partner over aninvestment of Rs 5 crore for upteching their IT infra at their Greater Noida Campus.

Delta ITN is an NCR based SITC and solution provider in EduTech, Manufacturing, BFSI, Pharma, and others. It has delivered Tech solutions for Government RTO offices in Tripura, Haryana & Rajasthan, NSDC Skilling Centres, pan-India and delivered prestigious NGO CSR projects for corporate organizations.

Their recent EduTech innovation “DeltaView” a Make in India Interactive Display is now being patronized by Tatas for their CSR initiatives. This MII display panel serves corporate like Jaypee Group, Amazon, Aditya Birla Group and academies like Amity University, JIIT, The Heritage School and The Galgotias.

Accelerating at a phenomenal speed, the top private university campus located at Greater Noida has invested Rs 5 crore on its upgrade using Hewlett Packard (HP) Technology roping “Delta IT Network” to commission upteching their infrastructure.

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta ITN.

“After Galgotias AI implementation that was done successfully – we are now upteching their IT Infra. We have partnered with HP Technology and have invested Rs 5 Crore on the project,” said Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta ITN.

Galgotias tech refresh comes in line with their interest in educational technology and the new trend among students on AI Learning.

“We had deployed over 1500 HP Desktops, Workstations and Servers amidst other compute products previously for Galgotias AI learning Lab. Now we are looking forward to upgrade to a magnificent infrastructure for their students,” Mr. Chauhan concluded.

