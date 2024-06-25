Delta ITN set up Smart Classes in 6 States for Suvidha NGO, under Tata Power CSR program

- Advertisement -

The Delhi-NCR based IT Solution enterprise Delta IT Network (DITN) has been roped in by Suvidha NGO for delivering smart classes for schools across 6 states including Lab infrastructures, under Tata Power CSR program.

Suvidha, (Society for the Upliftment of Villagers & Development of Himalayan Areas) is a premier non-profit organization in India with experience spanning since 2004 in the field of project development and implementation, with agriculture, water resources and rural development, sustainable natural resources management, climate change, education and health including rural financial services.

Mr. Deepak Sharma, Head Communication, Suvidha NGO.

“Under the Tata Power CSR program Suvidha has commissioned smart classes and Labs in these 6 states. We have roped in Delta ITN as our solution partner for this prestigious initiative,” said Mr. Deepak Sharma, Head Communication, Suvidha NGO.

DITN installed DeltaView, their latest technology innovative flat panels that have been on the forefront of Smart Classroom solutions across India. It empowers teachers and captivates children with its interactive board, making learning, engaging with fun. It delivers vibrant visuals for collaborative activities, creates a dynamic educational experience that sparks curiosity and fosters growth.

DITN also installed various other products as part of the solution such as – Green Boards, HD Cameras along with Educational Contents for classes from 1 to 12th for Zila Parishad schools in 30 locations across – Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Mr. Pankaj Lamba, Project Manager, Delta ITN

Speaking to newsman Mr. Pankaj Lamba, Project Manager, Delta ITN said, “Each of these 30 locations was set up within 3 months across different states in India. This also included training of staffers for using these educational tools. All the hardware are covered under warranty and shall be maintained by us.”

When asked about the profile of the students who will be using the facilities – Mr. Lamba said that students from class 1 to 12th both in boys and girls shall benefit. He said under this program the school will impart education using digital technology at their locations across the country.

According to DITN, the principal requirement for the program included 30 nos of high-end interactive flat panelsin size of 65 inches from DeltaView that were interfaced with other products in line to complete the solution.

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, DITN

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, DITN said, “The smart class solution is designed to deliver ease, longevity and right value for the young students. With standard warranties, upgraded features, Delta ITN shall run and maintain the sites for 3 years.”

DeltaView sits at the heart of each classroom for imparting digital educational programs at these Zila Parshad schools situated in their respective state areas.

