Delta IT Network Strengthens Automotive Sector Play

Delta IT Network (Delta ITN), is reinforcing its presence in the automotive sector with renewed technology partnerships. The company has signed fresh Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) and Annual Rate Contracts (ARC) with two leading auto majors – Suzuki Motorcycles & Krishna Maruti Ltd (KML) – signaling sustained trust and growing business value.

The latest engagements include a Rs 1.5 crore contract with Suzuki and a Rs 1 crore deal with Krishna Maruti, furthering Delta ITN’s strategy to enable smart IT infrastructure across India’s fast-evolving automotive landscape.

Delta ITN’s long-standing association with Suzuki Motorcycles has deepened with this new deal, which includes critical IT infrastructure upgrades.

Mr. Vikrant Diwan, COO, Delta IT Network

“We’ve deployed Lenovo and Asus endpoints, Cisco Meraki firewall and switching solutions, and a Crowd Strike cyber security suite as part of Suzuki’s digital modernization,” said Mr. Vikrant Diwan, COO, Delta IT Network.

Delta ITN also supports Suzuki through an ongoing AMC covering surveillance systems and face-recognition-based access control. With over 1,000 cameras installed, the partnership spans over seven years. The recent ARC consolidation further cements Delta’s position as Suzuki’s “most trusted partner,” Diwan added.

Following a successful Rs 1.5 crore Q1 business – Delta is eyeing a repeat performance in Q2, extending support to Suzuki Motorcycle Gurugram (Manesar) and Kharkhoda operations.

Company sources expressed satisfaction with Delta’s performance, stating, “Delta ITN’s has managed our IT infrastructure, including endpoint security via CrowdStrike, for over a decade. Their skilled team consistently delivers prompt support, often resolving issues within 2–3 hours. Recently, they restored systems in under three hours after a critical fiber disruption—demonstrating their technical agility. Their seamless support across sales and service functions reaffirms our trust in them as a reliable technology partner.”

Delta ITN has also reinforced its ties with Krishna Maruti Ltd, a Rs 3,000+ crore (USD 365 million) auto component manufacturer and part of the Maruti Suzuki Group. Recently, Delta supplied Dell PowerEdge Servers, Workstations, TFT HD Monitors, and associated networking gear for KML’s Kharkhoda facility—a next-gen automotive hub in Haryana.

Ms. Shilpa Kapoor, Business Manager, Delta IT Network

“Our collaboration with Krishna Maruti dates back to 2013. From basic computing to complete enterprise IT solutions, we’ve evolved into their go-to technology partner,” said Ms. Shilpa Kapoor, Business Manager, Delta IT Network.

She added, “Delta ITN has implemented a full-stack solution at KML, integrating hardware from HP, Dell, and others, covering servers, storage, endpoints, CCTV, access control, cabling, and security systems across manufacturing lines.

Delta ITN has taken a major deal worth Rs 15 crore for a turnkey RTO automation project in Maharashtra. The project involves full IT infrastructure deployment across 27 RTOs, including networking & servers, desktops, printers, PA systems, CCTV surveillance, and telecom solutions – supporting commercial vehicle driving fitness test systems.

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network

“We’re managing rollout timelines aggressively,” said Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network. Four engineers are being deployed in Maharashtra for onsite IT management, audits, and AMC compliance. The entire project is expected to conclude in 18 months.”

Delta ITN is eyeing similar mandates in Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir, with potential deals worth another Rs 15 crore. Discussions with transport authorities in both states are underway. The company continues to play a key role in India’s IT system integration space, particularly in Automotive & EduTech sectors.

Recognized for pioneering AI-driven innovation in EdTech, Delta ITN recently launched its proprietary “DeltaView” solution – an acclaimed Make in India EduTech platform, cementing its position among India’s trusted indigenous technology providers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Delta IT Network

