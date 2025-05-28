Delta IT Network sets up India’s First Ai Learning Centre at Galgotias University with HP-Intel Powered AIO PCs

- Advertisement -

Delta IT Network, one of India’s leading systems integrators, has delivered a historic breakthrough in the education sector by setting up the nation’s first Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Learning Centre at Galgotias University, Greater Noida. The initiative, built on a robust infrastructure of Ai-optimized HP All-in-One (AIO) PCs powered by Intel processors and NVIDIA GPUs, is a pioneering step in

advancing Ai education in India.

The facility was inaugurated by Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, who also presided over the University’s convocation.

Speaking at the event, the Minister underscored the importance of adopting Ai with a sense of ethical responsibility. “Ai cannot replace human wisdom, but it can be a powerful tool for value addition, especially in agriculture and core sectors. We must adopt it rather than fear it,”he said.

Delta IT Network is a trusted system integrator delivering scalable IT infrastructure across education, pharma, industrial automation, BFSI, and public sector domains. The company specializes in high-impact digital transformation using global brands such as HP, Intel, and HPE.

As the core technology partner for the University, Delta IT Network has closely collaborated with Galgotias University to design, deploy, and operationalize this advanced Ai Learning Centre—an infrastructure investment that marks a new milestone in India’s academic and digital transformation journey.

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network

“The Ai Lab offers students 24/7 access to industry-grade computing power, enabling hands-on learning beyond the limitations of a traditional classroom,” said Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network, who was also a key speaker at the event. “This Rs 23 crore initiative, in partnership with Galgotias, marks a personal and professional milestone for us. It’s a live case study of how the right technology ecosystem HP, Intel, NVIDIA can empower an entire generation.”

The Ai Lab is equipped with the latest HP All-in-One desktops, optimized for high-performance Ai workloads. Each unit is powered by cutting-edge Intel CPUs, NVIDIA GPUs, and embedded Neural Processing Units (NPUs) enabling seamless performance across machine learning, computer vision, data modeling, and other demanding applications.

Delta IT Network’s association with Galgotias University spans over three years. During this period, Delta has delivered over 2,000 HP desktops, 800+ interactive displays from Samsung and LG, and campus-wide networking infrastructure using HPE Aruba solutions.

The company has already fulfilled IT projects worth Rs 23 crore for the University and is on track to cross Rs 50 crore in the next 18 months.

Next on the roadmap is a High Performance Computing (HPC) Lab, designed to supercharge academic research and innovation. “We plan to deploy HP Enterprise servers and large-scale network storage to build a robust HPC facility on campus,” Chauhan added.

Galgotias University, with its 45,000+ student population, has consistently invested in next-gen ICT infrastructure to enhance learning outcomes.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of the University

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of the University, emphasized the institution’s goal to create a future-ready campus that blends theoretical learning with practical, tech-driven insights. “Our tie-up with Delta IT Network and our preference for HP and Intel technologies reflects our belief in high-quality, scalable IT infrastructure,” he noted.

The inauguration ceremony saw participation from key dignitaries including:

Brijesh Pathak , Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mahesh Sharma , Member of Parliament

, Member of Parliament Dhirendra Singh , MLA, Jewar

, MLA, Jewar Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor, Galgotias University

Deputy CM Pathak praised the initiative for embracing the future of work and learning, while MP Sharma urged students to adopt Ai responsibly and ethically.

