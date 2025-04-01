Delta IT Network Launches India’s First AI-Inspired HP BYOD Portal for Galgotia’s University Students

- Advertisement -

For the first time in India, a technology company and a top-ranking private university have collaborated to create an AI-inspired Buy Your Own Device (BYOD) portal for their students.

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network

“The idea behind this portal emerged from discussions between Delta IT Network, Hewlett Packard (HP), and the Galgotia’s University management on developing an active learning ecosystem for students. This ecosystem requires every student to have a high-end computing device, which will be a mandatory part of their educational journey for four years,” said Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO of Delta IT Network.

Through this BYOD portal, students at Galgotias University can browse a variety of HP laptops. Designed by Delta IT Network, the platform ensures that students get AI-powered machines with a four-year warranty, covering the entire duration of their curriculum. One of the major challenges students face is direct access to HP, a global company. “That was our primary concern, and this portal is the outcome of those discussions,” said Chauhan.

Delta IT Network, in partnership with Galgotia’s University and HP, developed this platform, enabling students to explore HP’s latest technology and secure the best deals effortlessly.

According to Chauhan, this portal provides Galgotia’s University with an edge, ensuring students acquire high-quality HP equipment.

“This initiative saves students from spending money on inappropriate products at higher prices. HP operates on a purchase order (PO) basis, meaning laptops are produced only after an order is placed. This is where Delta IT Network steps in,” he explained.

“Students will also feel a sense of support, knowing that their university has invested in this portal to enhance their education and overall learning experience,” Chauhan added.

The initiative is part of Galgotia’s University’s GScale program, successfully executed by Delta IT Network, the university’s primary IT technology partner. Their longstanding partnership is built on mutual trust and reliability.

Delta IT Network will oversee the entire inventory, logistics, supply chain and maintenance of the portal. Explaining the system’s functionality Chauhan stated that each student will create a profile registered with Galgotia’s University, including personal details, academic credentials, email ID, semester, and badge information to complete their identity kit.

Mr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University

Speaking to the media, Mr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University said, “Every student will be identified through their enrollment number. They can visit the portal and place an order right away. They will get the latest AI PC at market-leading prices. This not only ensures smart buying for students but also makes sure students don’t fall into traps of the local market.”

Mr. Keval Kumar, HP Project Manager added, “HP’s new-generation AI machines are sturdy and durable, making them ideal for India’s youth.”

Last year, Delta IT Network provided Rs 10 crore worth of HP computing products for Galgotias University’s AI learning facilities. With 15,000 new admissions at Galgotia’s University each year, Delta IT Network expects to generate over Rs 20 crore in revenue through this portal.

“This initiative is set to be a long-term project, with continuous laptop purchases each academic year driven by new student admissions,” Chauhan concluded.

Now, the company aims to expand its presence in other premier educational institutions pan India. Its multi-domain offerings, including compute products, power solutions, cloud & cyber security products, as well as servers & storage products, play a vital role in the education sector.

Delta IT Network is also looking forward to setting up AI labs in other universities with Intel and other partnering brands. It expects revenue of Rs 50 crore in this sector alone coming fiscal year.

Its recent EdTech innovation, DeltaView, an interactive display brand, has earned recognition under the Make in India initiative.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Delta IT Network

