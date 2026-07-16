Delta IT Network Hosts Exclusive AI Customer Meet with HP, Showcases Next-Gen Enterprise Solutions

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Delta IT Network Pvt. Ltd. reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating AI adoption and enterprise digital transformation through its strategic partnership with HP, hosting an exclusive customer meet that brought together nearly 100 partners to explore the latest advancements in AI-enabled technologies and enterprise solutions.

The event focused on showcasing HP’s comprehensive AI portfolio and highlighting how artificial intelligence is transforming businesses across cybersecurity, cloud, workplace productivity, and enterprise infrastructure. Partners were introduced to HP’s end-to-end range of AI-powered offerings spanning enterprise solutions, system integration (SI) deployments, laptops, software, and cybersecurity solutions.

A key highlight of the event was the showcase of the world’s first revolutionary AI PC seamlessly integrated into a sleek, minimalist keyboard—the HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC—demonstrating HP’s continued commitment to innovation and next-generation computing.

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network Pvt. Ltd

“Artificial Intelligence is redefining the way businesses operate, and at Delta IT Network, we are committed to accelerating this transformation. As an HP Platinum Partner, we are empowering enterprises with AI-enabled solutions that enhance productivity, simplify operations, and deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient outcomes across every workplace,” said Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network Pvt. Ltd.

The company emphasized that AI is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of enterprise strategy, with businesses increasingly seeking solutions that can automate workflows, improve productivity, and unlock actionable insights. HP’s latest AI-enabled devices, equipped with Neural Processing Units (NPUs), are designed to efficiently handle AI workloads and support advanced applications, enabling organizations to achieve better outcomes.

Mr. Vikrant Diwan, COO, Delta IT Network Pvt. Ltd

“AI transformation is no longer optional—it is becoming essential for every organization. Our long-standing association with HP has enabled us to deliver innovative, AI-driven solutions across industries. Through this collaboration, Delta IT Network is helping enterprises seamlessly integrate AI into everyday business operations and unlock greater efficiency and growth,” said Mr. Vikrant Diwan, COO, Delta IT Network Pvt. Ltd.

Delta IT Network highlighted its strong relationship with HP, which spans over 25 years, noting that the collaboration has consistently enabled customers and partners to access cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive IT solutions. The company shared that HP’s approach extends beyond hardware, offering an integrated ecosystem of hardware, software, AI, and cybersecurity solutions designed to meet evolving enterprise requirements.

Mr. Sunil Yadav, AVP – Sales, Delta IT Network Pvt. Ltd

“Artificial Intelligence presents one of the biggest opportunities for the enterprise segment today. As an HP Platinum Partner, Delta IT Network is enabling customers to embrace next-generation technologies with confidence. By combining HP’s innovative AI-ready devices with our expertise, we are delivering greater value, performance, and business transformation,” said Mr. Sunil Yadav, AVP – Sales, Delta IT Network Pvt. Ltd.

Delta IT Network also showcased HP’s AI-ready ecosystem, which supports modern workplace requirements through intelligent device management capabilities and compatibility with leading AI tools such as Microsoft Copilot. These technologies are helping enterprises create secure, scalable, and future-ready digital environments.

Mr. Upkar Sharma, AVP – Cloud and Cybersecurity, Delta IT Network Pvt. Ltd

“AI innovation is evolving rapidly, and enterprises need environments that are ready to adapt. HP’s AI-enabled ecosystem, combined with tools like Microsoft Copilot, empowers organizations to adopt technologies that best fit their needs. At Delta IT Network, we are helping customers build secure, scalable, and AI-ready digital workplaces,” said Mr. Upkar Sharma, AVP – Cloud and Cybersecurity, Delta IT Network Pvt. Ltd.

Beyond hardware, Delta IT Network continues to expand its capabilities across cloud, cybersecurity, networking, and managed services, supported by its in-house software expertise and service-led approach. The company remains committed to delivering end-to-end technology solutions that help customers navigate an increasingly AI-driven future.

The event concluded on a high note, with Delta IT Network expressing gratitude to its partners, customers, and HP for their continued trust and collaboration. The company shared its enthusiasm for hosting more such initiatives in the future as it continues to strengthen India’s enterprise technology ecosystem.

With AI poised to define the next era of business innovation, Delta IT Network and HP are well-positioned to lead enterprises into a smarter, more connected, and AI-powered future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Delta IT Network

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