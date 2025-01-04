Delta IT Network delivers Smart Security IT Infra for NCR-based NGO “Lotus Petal Foundation”

- Advertisement -

Delta IT Network, a leader in delivering impactful EduTech and IT solutions, has successfully executed a Smart Security IT Infrastructure project for Lotus Petal Foundation, a renowned Gurugram based NGO dedicated to education, nutrition and livelihood.

Delta invested beyond Rs 1.5 crore in delivering cutting-edge biometric attendance systems integrated with RFID cards for Data Protection, ensuring student safety and seamless tracking of attendance and staff strength.

The project also included Hikvision’s advanced CCTV networking solutions to enhance the security infrastructure and facilitate smart class solutions for interactive learning.

Mr. Sunil Yadav, AVP Sales, Delta IT Network

“We have supplied biometric systems powered by eSSL, India’s market leader, along with Hikvision’s CCTV network to ensure seamless security and operational efficiency for the Foundation,” said Mr. Sunil Yadav, AVP Sales, Delta IT Network.

In addition, discussions are ongoing to introduce end-computing solutions, which enable multiple LED screens on a single platform ideal for interactive teaching. Delta IT Network is also in talks to deploy DeltaView LED interactive panels for smart class solutions.

“For smart class technology and interactive LED panels, we anticipate additional investment of Rs 1 crore that will finalize soon. Our partnership with Lotus Petal Foundation extends beyond technology, it aligns with our commitment to supporting organizations engaged in societal causes,” Mr. Yadav said

Lotus Petal Foundation’s IT Procurement Head, Mr. Sushant Swain

In a statement – Lotus Petal Foundation’s IT Procurement Head, Mr. Sushant Swain praised “Delta has shown perfect coordination and understanding of our needs. Our future collaboration looks promising.”

He particularly picked out Delta ITN’s Sunil Yadav for praise.

“Our relationship with Delta is on a very fine footing. In particular, Mr. Sunil Yadav is very helpful and accommodative whenever there is a problem. There is timely delivery, and payment is not a concern when dealing with Delta,” Mr. Swain said.

He said that the good thing about dealing with Delta was that their products are as per our specifications and we know that they will not compromise on quality. In addition, their redressal is good. If a problem arises, it is addressed immediately.’

Asked how they supplied the computer projects to their various branches in India, Swain said that all the stuff was sent from the NGOs central branch in Delhi to their other units in UP, MP and other places.

“We are in the process of taking a partner now to streamline our logistics,” he said.

Lotus Petal Foundation operates a world-class education campus in Gurugram and a digital live interactive teaching platform reaching remote areas across Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Mr. Pawan Chauhan, Delta IT Network’s, the Key Accounts Manager

Mr. Pawan Chauhan, Delta IT Network’s, the Key Accounts Manager handling the Lotus Petals account, highlighted the work they were doing. “We are providing the NGO with Biometric and CCTV services for their 2,000 poor students. Since money is a consideration for such organizations that are wholly dependent upon corporate funding, we offer them services the lowest possible prices made available by Delta.’’

Asked how this integration will help, Chauhan said that Lotus have set up a new school in Pune. He said“our job is to design their labs and change their normal board classes to smart classes, providing all details.’’

“We customize their solutions and streamline their processes. The NGO has plans for opening similar schools in UP and MP, where we will help them with adopt latest technology as well as maintain their systems.’’

Delta IT Network expects to expand its engagement further as the NGO scales operations across India.

“If the master plan succeeds, we foresee additional opportunities at new satellite locations,” Mr. Yadav noted.

Delta IT Network continues to empower the education sector with innovative solutions. The company previously delivered AI-driven infrastructure worthRs 20 crore to Galgotias University and secured further orders for system upgrades.

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO of Delta IT Network, highlighted the company’s focus on EduTech, “Our partnerships with industry leaders like Dell and HP are driving substantial progress in education technology. By FY 2024-25, we aim to achieve a Rs 60 crore revenue footprint in the EduTech vertical.”

Recently, Delta IT Network has been awarded as the Best SITC Partner for AI Compute installation in Education.

