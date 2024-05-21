Delta IT Network Commissions LED walls for devotees at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya under SBI’s CSR plan

- Advertisement -

Delta IT Network (Delta ITN), has commissioned the most ambitious private sector program at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya yet.

Delta ITN has installed large format, light emitting diode (LED) display walls along the entire 900 metre long Ram Janmabhoomi Path leading up to the Garbgriha, the temple’s sanctum sanctorum to facilitate visual delight for thousands of devotees thronging the shrine every day. The Garbhagriha is the inner most section of the temple where Ram Lalla’s Idol is installed for darshan.

The installation of these LED walls comes under the State Bank of India’s (SBI) CSR program where the bank has roped in Delta ITN as their system integrator and technology partner.

Mr. Govind Mishra, Branch Manager, SBI Ayodhya

Mr. Govind Mishra, Branch Manager, SBI Ayodhya said, “We are happy to partner with Delta IT Network for this CSR initiative. This initiative was planned and proposed by our chairman –

Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara. The whole project was successfully delivered within the given timelines by Delta Team.”

Mr. Vaibhav Jaiswal, Delta ITN Manager, Ayodhya Project

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Vaibhav Jaiswal, Delta ITN Manager, Ayodhya Project said, “We have installed 7 large format LED display systems measuring 115 inches diagonally, moving from left to right for the live darshan of Ram Lalla.”

He said these walls facilitate devotees with visuals, images, video programs and darshan before entering the Garbhagriha. Devotees standing in queues will get the first grand view of the deity and get emotionally connected. The LED walls will facilitate once they enter the temple campus and make way towards the Garbhgriha, all the way from the main road.



The company’s ongoing project with the Ram Mandir Trust is the most ambitious one. These display walls have been installed along the entire length of the Ram Janmabhoomi pathway, while many display systems have also been installed at the Yatri Suvidha Kendra (passengers waiting hall) and also at the PFC (passengers facilitation center).

Delta ITN has installed these large format LED displays using OEM product partners – DeltaView and Samsung. They delivered in a record four-day period says their project manager.

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network, lauded his team for completing the project and meeting extremely tight deadlines.He said“When we got the project to install LED walls at Ayodhya for live darshan, it was a big challenge to implement in just four days. As the display panels were to be sourced, commissioned and had to be inaugurated by the SBI chairman Mr Dinesh Kumar Khara and his wife”

He said that the real challenge lay in the fact that while the SBI chairman’s inaugural date and time was fixed, we needed to negotiate and organize the technical work on ground. “Yet, we completed the whole project by working overnight. I am aware of how hard our team has worked,”Chauhan added.



He hailed the cooperation extended by all OEMs. “The OEMs placed advance orders, since this was for the Ram Mandir, all small formalities were waived off, the work speed propelled and we completed the installation in record time,”Chauhan said.

Mr. Kumar Chinmay, B2B Sales North, Samsung India

Their OEM partner – Mr. Kumar Chinmay, B2B Sales North, Samsung India, expressed satisfaction with the way things had worked out, he said. “We are looking forward in providing Samsung’s global technology to Ram Mandir for public welfare and the developments at the holy city.”

Mr. Shashank Shekhar, Business Head, DeltaView Technologies

Mr. Shashank Shekhar, Business Head, DeltaView Technologies said,“It was a pleasure working with Delta ITN Team and their Project Manager Vaibhav Jaiswal. We are happy to be a part of such an auspicious national project.”

Delta ITN is also involved in the Ayodhya smart city project.

“We are going ahead with the Ayodhya smart city project in collaboration with the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. We will install artificial intelligence (AI) to track headcount, luggage storage beside having other surveillance solution in place,” Vaibhav said.

Delta ITN will soon be tying up with the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) to execute plans to install more LEDs walls at Guptar Ghat on the bank of River Saryu.

“There will be systems put in place, including tracking of guns & yellow high risk protection zones where people want to immerse themselves in Ram Katha. For this project, 100 more LED displays would be installed by 2025, as the second phase of the Ram Mandir project,” Vaibhav said.

Dr. Anil Mishra, Trustee, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra

Dr. Anil Mishra, Trustee, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said “We are thankful to the SBI team and the Delta Team to install and commission such innovative products in the Ram Mandir Premises.”

Delta is putting more people on the ground for implementation and installation of this large project. The company has already hired personnel who have installed fiber in the ground.



With SBI as their client, WTO solutions would be in place, not just at the SBI Lucknow branches, but all over the UP circles.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Delta IT Network

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429