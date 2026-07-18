Delta IT Network Accelerates India’s AI Journey Through Strategic HP Partnership and Innovative Solutions

- Advertisement -





Delta IT Network Pvt. Ltd.is a leading IT solutions provider, enabling businesses with innovative technologies, digital transformation, and growth. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO; Mr. Vikrant Diwan, COO; Mr. Sunil Yadav, AVP – Sales; and Mr. Upkar Sharma, AVP – Cloud and Cybersecurity of Delta IT Network Pvt. Ltd., share insights on AI adoption, enterprise transformation, HP collaboration, and Delta IT Network’s customer-centric technology vision.

Can you briefly introduce Delta IT Network and the purpose of this HP AI event?

Delta IT Network has always been committed to helping businesses leverage technology to become more efficient and future-ready. Today’s enterprises are rapidly embracing AI, and we believe this shift is one of the biggest technological transformations of our time. This event is focused on showcasing HP’s AI-enabled portfolio and helping customers understand how AI can improve productivity and business outcomes. We are proud to be an HP Platinum Partner and have been associated with HP for nearly a decade. Together, we are enabling organizations to adopt AI in a seamless and practical manner.

Modern software applications are becoming increasingly complex, integrating machine learning and intelligent automation capabilities. HP’s AI PCs, equipped with Neural Processing Units (NPUs), are designed to handle these workloads efficiently. They help users achieve better performance, enhanced productivity, and a more intelligent computing experience. Our goal through this event is to demonstrate how AI can become a part of everyday business operations and simplify the lives of enterprise users.

How has the partnership between Delta IT Network and HP evolved over the years?

Our partnership with HP has been built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to customer success. Over time, we have witnessed a remarkable evolution in enterprise technology—from traditional infrastructure to cloud computing, cybersecurity, and now AI-driven environments.

Today, organizations across sectors are actively exploring AI transformation to enhance productivity and business outcomes. HP stands out by delivering comprehensive solutions tailored to a wide range of industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, and corporate enterprises.

This event reflects our ongoing commitment to helping customers understand and adopt AI in meaningful ways. Our objective is to make AI accessible, practical, and impactful, enabling businesses to embrace intelligent technologies and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation across diverse markets worldwide and beyond today.

How do you see AI creating business opportunities in the enterprise segment?

The future belongs to artificial intelligence. We are entering an era where AI will become an integral part of every business process, from decision-making and automation to customer engagement and analytics.

HP, with its legacy of innovation, has the capability to deliver AI-ready hardware that enterprises can depend on. Through partnerships like ours, organizations are not only gaining access to cutting-edge technology but also receiving the guidance needed to implement these solutions effectively.

AI presents a tremendous opportunity for enterprises because it enables them to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and unlock new possibilities. Businesses that embrace AI today will have a significant competitive advantage tomorrow.

As an HP Platinum Partner, Delta IT Network plays a critical role in ensuring that customers can successfully adopt these technologies and maximize their value.

What are some of the latest AI innovations that HP is bringing to the market?

HP is creating a complete AI-ready ecosystem for enterprises. Beyond AI PCs, HP is introducing solutions that help organizations manage devices, optimize performance, and create intelligent workplaces.

There are multiple AI tools and platforms available today, including Microsoft Copilot and other generative AI solutions. HP’s approach is to provide an environment where businesses can adopt the AI tools that best align with their requirements.

The company is also focusing on advanced device management capabilities and secure AI environments that allow enterprises to scale their AI initiatives confidently. AI adoption is not just about deploying hardware; it is about creating an ecosystem that supports innovation while ensuring security, manageability, and efficiency.

At Delta IT Network, we are helping customers understand these technologies and implement them in a way that delivers measurable business outcomes.

What sets Delta IT Network apart from other IT partners in India?

What truly differentiates Delta IT Network is our vision and our commitment to delivering value beyond products.

The future of IT is moving toward services-driven offerings. Businesses no longer want vendors that simply supply hardware—they need strategic partners who can support their digital transformation journey. We recognized this shift early and have invested significantly in building our capabilities.

We have an in-house software development team that continuously works on creating innovative solutions for our customers. Through these offerings, customers can engage with us digitally and benefit from SLA-driven services that ensure reliability and accountability.

Additionally, we are making substantial investments in AI, cybersecurity, and managed services. Our focus is not just on addressing current requirements but on preparing our customers for the future.

How does Delta IT Network add value to its customers beyond traditional IT services?

One of our biggest strengths is our consultative approach. We don’t see ourselves as a vendor; we position ourselves as technology consultants for our customers.

Every customer has unique challenges and pain points. Our role is to understand those challenges and recommend the most effective solutions. We provide a combination of hardware, software, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services, creating a unified technology platform for businesses.

AI is fundamentally driven by software interfaces, and our ability to combine software expertise with leading hardware solutions gives us a distinct advantage. This integrated approach allows our customers to innovate faster and achieve greater efficiency.

Which business areas and market opportunities are Delta IT Network focusing on in India?

As a System Integrator (SI), we possess strong technical expertise across multiple domains. While hardware remains an important part of our business, our focus has expanded significantly into value-added services.

We are particularly strong in networking, cybersecurity, cloud, and storage solutions. Additionally, we have strategic alliances with several leading OEMs, enabling us to deliver comprehensive IT solutions to enterprises across India.

The Indian market presents enormous opportunities, especially as businesses accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. We believe sectors investing in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies will witness substantial growth over the next decade, and Delta IT Network is well-positioned to support this journey.

What message would you like to share with your customers and partners?

Our message is simple: Delta IT Network is here to support our customers at every stage of their technology journey.

We are not just supplying hardware—we are delivering managed services, strategic guidance, and end-to-end support that helps businesses operate efficiently. Every commitment we make to our customers is backed by our dedication to excellence and timely delivery.

Today, we have the infrastructure, expertise, and skilled manpower required to support critical business environments at any point in time. Whether it’s AI adoption, cybersecurity, cloud transformation, or managed services, our team is ready to help organizations navigate the future with confidence.

At Delta IT Network, we believe technology is most powerful when it creates meaningful outcomes—and that remains our commitment to every customer we serve.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Delta IT Network

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 176